Zinc for testosterone boost: Experts share 5 science-backed reasons why men need this mineral for vitality

Sexual health issues in men can range from low testosterone levels to poor sperm quality and even erectile dysfunction. Often, these problems stem from simple dietary or lifestyle deficiencies they may not even realise. One mineral deficiency that can impact men is zinc. Why is zinc so crucial for testosterone? What are the 5 benefits of zinc? (Adobe Stock)

Zinc is an important dietary supplement that plays a big role in hormone health. Physiotherapist Dr Rebecca Pinto tells Health Shots, "Low zinc levels can cause your testosterone to drop by a big margin, and you might not even know about it, until you get a proper diagnosis."

Why is zinc so important for testosterone? Here are reasons why getting enough zinc is important for keeping your testosterone levels strong, according to the expert:

1. Crucial for hormone synthesis Testosterone production relies on the luteinizing hormone, which tells the testes to make testosterone. Zinc is crucial in this process. It activates the enzymes needed to produce hormones and helps everything work smoothly. Without enough zinc, this process can break down, leading to problems with energy and mood. Diabetologist Dr Soumitra Das tells Health Shots, "A steady intake of zinc is important at all stages of life, from infancy to adulthood."

2. Combating inflammation for hormonal health Chronic inflammation is a hidden problem that can negatively impact your health, including hormone production. A study in Frontiers in Endocrinology found that high levels of inflammation can lower testosterone levels. “Zinc can help because it acts as a natural anti-inflammatory. Its antioxidant properties reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which supports testosterone production,” says Dr Pinto. Adding zinc to your diet can help counteract the harmful effects of chronic inflammation on your hormones.

3. Protecting testosterone-producing cells Zinc helps produce testosterone and protects the cells that make it. As an antioxidant, zinc helps protect these cells from oxidative stress-induced damage over time. Research Frontiers in Oncology shows that men who don't get enough zinc have testosterone levels that are 70% lower than those who do. Adding zinc to your routine can help keep your testosterone levels stable and support long-term hormonal health.

4. Enhancing energy and mood Low testosterone is often linked to feelings of tiredness, irritability, and mood changes. Hormones and mood affect each other, and zinc plays an important role in this connection. “Zinc helps your body produce testosterone, which can boost your energy and improve your mood”, says Dr Das. If you want to feel more energetic and emotionally stable, it’s important to include zinc-rich foods in your diet. This change could really help your daily life.

5. Aiding recovery and muscle health For those interested in fitness or sports, maintaining high testosterone levels supports better muscle growth and recovery. Zinc is crucial for building protein, which helps muscles recover after workouts. According to a 2023 study in The Lancet, in India, around 101 million people have diabetes, and many struggle with energy and performance. “Getting enough zinc can help. It supports proper insulin use and may reduce the risk of complications from diabetes that are linked to low testosterone levels,” says Dr Pinto.

Which foods are rich in zinc? The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for zinc is 11 milligrams (mg) per day for adult men and 8 mg per day for adult women, according to Harvard Health. If you believe zinc is important for testosterone health, let’s look at how to add it to your diet. Dr Das shares the following:

Oysters: Just three ounces contain a remarkable 74 mg of zinc, which is more than 600% of the daily recommended amount. Beef or lamb: A serving can provide 7-8 mg or more. Choose grass-fed cuts for extra benefits. Pumpkin seeds: These small snacks are great for munching. Just one ounce has about 2.2 mg. Egg yolks and dairy: You can easily add 1–2 mg per serving by including these in your meals. When you don't get enough nutrients from your diet, supplements can help fill the gap. Dr Pinto suggests several options, "such as zinc picolinate for better absorption or zinc citrate, which is gentle on the stomach."

What is the best way to take zinc? To make the most of your zinc intake, follow these practical tips by Dr Das: