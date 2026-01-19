Best-rated Nike shoes for men on Amazon under ₹5000: Experience comfort on a budget

Nike doesn’t need an introduction, whether you’re running errands, hitting the gym, or styling casual fits, the swoosh stands for performance blended with timeless design. And if you thought Nike meant hefty price tags, think again. On Amazon, several well-rated Nike shoes for men are available under Rs.5000, offering comfort, support and everyday versatility without draining your wallet. Nike shoes Best-rated Nike shoes for men under ₹ 5000:

These Nike Promina sneakers blend sporty design with everyday wearability. The cushioned sole ensures comfort through long walks and casual days, while the sleek silhouette keeps it versatile enough to pair with jeans, joggers or shorts. Lightweight and well-ventilated, they’re ideal for daily wear as well as light workouts.

A great option if you’re looking for performance on a budget, these Nike running shoes are designed with breathable materials and responsive cushioning. They deliver solid traction and comfort for regular training runs, gym sessions, or brisk walks. Perfect for fitness beginners and weekend runners who want trusted performance without overspending.

The Run Defy sneakers offer cushioned support that works both on the track and off-duty. The design incorporates lightweight materials with stylish paneling, giving them a sporty yet contemporary vibe. These shoes are comfortable enough for everyday wear and athletic enough for running or training sessions.

A popular choice for runners and casual wearers alike, the Revolution 8 features responsive foam cushioning and a flexible sole. They’re designed to absorb impact, making them comfortable for longer walks and active days. With a clean, modern look, they pair effortlessly with both athletic and lifestyle outfits.

This variation of the Promina sneakers delivers all the comfort and style you expect, with subtle design tweaks for a fresh vibe. The cushioning and breathable construction make them reliable for everyday use, while the versatile design ensures they look great with casual outfits. A solid option if you're comparing different colourways or fits. You don't have to spend big to enjoy Nike comfort and performance. From running shoes to everyday sneakers, the best-rated Nike shoes under ₹5000 on Amazon offer a mix of value, versatility and reliability. Whether you're heading to the gym or just stepping out for the day, these picks make it easy to stay comfortable and stylish without straining your budget.

Best-rated Nike Shoes for men under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000: FAQs Are these Nike shoes comfortable for everyday wear? Yes. All the recommended models offer good cushioning and support suitable for daily use. Are these options durable for long-term use? Yes. While they’re budget-friendly, Nike maintains quality construction and materials for reliable wear. Are these shoes true to size? Nike generally follows standard sizing, but checking the size chart and customer reviews on Amazon helps ensure a precise fit. Can these Nike shoes be used for running? Yes. Models like Nike Running Shoes and Run Defy are designed with features suitable for running and training.