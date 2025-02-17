Sexual desire in men and testosterone: Surprising new study finds no connection between the two

A recent study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B is shaking things up, challenging the long-held assumption that fluctuations in testosterone levels directly impact men's sexual desire. Researchers tracked the daily hormone levels and self-reported desires of 41 men for a month, and surprisingly, they found no connection between the two. Also read | Men in committed relationships have better sexual functioning, study reveals Testosterone is often assumed to be the driving force behind sexual desire in both men and women. (Representative picture: Freepik)

However, the study suggested that testosterone might play a more significant role in motivating men to pursue romantic opportunities, particularly on days when they interact with potential partners; but, more research is needed to fully understand this relationship.

What is testosterone?

Testosterone is a hormone, a type of chemical messenger in the body, that plays a key role in male sexual development and reproduction. While often thought of as a 'male' hormone, both men and women produce testosterone, though men have much higher levels. It's worth noting that testosterone is just one factor that influences sexual desire, and other hormones, psychological factors, and relationship dynamics also play an important role.

Testosterone is often assumed to be the driving force behind sexual desire in both men and women. This belief is so pervasive that testosterone is frequently prescribed to men experiencing low sexual desire, even when their testosterone levels fall within the normal range. Despite these assumptions, scientific evidence linking natural fluctuations in testosterone to shifts in sexual desire remains limited, particularly in men.

Why the new study's findings matter

The new study is particularly interesting because it looks at the daily fluctuations in testosterone and sexual desire, rather than just comparing individuals with high or low testosterone levels. The researchers found that even when testosterone levels were higher, it didn't necessarily translate to increased sexual desire.

In fact, they discovered a small, unexpected negative relationship: slightly higher testosterone on one day was associated with slightly lower sexual desire the following day. However, it's essential to note that this finding needs to be replicated in further studies to confirm its validity.

More about the study

For their study, the researchers recruited 41 adult men aged 18 to 26. For 31 days, these men provided daily saliva samples to measure their testosterone levels and completed daily online surveys about their sexual desire and courtship efforts. To minimise the effect of daily hormone cycles, saliva samples were ideally collected in the early afternoon on weekdays at a research lab. On weekends, participants collected samples at home and stored them until they could be brought to the lab.

The men completed online surveys each morning, answering questions about their experiences from the previous day. Sexual desire was measured using a combination of three questions asking about the amount of sexual thoughts, sexual fantasies, and sexual desire experienced the previous day. Participants rated these items on a scale from ‘Not at all’ to ‘A lot’, and their responses were combined into a single score representing their daily sexual desire.

The study’s primary finding was that there was no significant positive relationship between daily changes in testosterone levels and daily changes in sexual desire in men.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.