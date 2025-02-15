Why don't men catch any feelings after casual sex and women do? Neuroscientist explains why women fall in love easier

Are you someone who thinks men are more inclined toward casual sex, preferring a no-strings-attached, no-commitment dynamic, whereas women may be more likely to fall in love? And that while it's easy for men to stay only with the physicality of their relationship, women may stray toward emotions and attachment But what drives these behaviours? It is frustrating as partners are often not on the same page when it comes to expectations after casual sex.(Pexels)

For long, love has been romanticised as a ‘magical’ force that goes beyond human understanding, but in reality, it's actually simpler than you think. Much of it is rooted in biology. Why people do what they do is ingrained in biological mechanisms. Now, neuroscientist Tara Swart has shared on Neuroglobe how hormones influence love.

Hormones at play

Neuroscientist Tara Swart described how men and women produce different hormones after sex which influence their love and attachment. She said, “Women release oxytocin whenever they have sex, men release testosterone whenever they have sex but only oxytocin if they are in love with the woman.”

Oxytocin is also called the ‘love hormone’ and helps in bonding. Unfortunately, only women release this hormone after sex. So sex is something that is intimate for women but for men, it doesn't necessarily create the same emotional attachment. This is why casual sex is so easy for men.

Root of misunderstandings

Tara also said, “It's an evolutionary mechanism that if a woman sleeps with a man enough times, she's gonna start falling in love. Whereas for a man it's not necessarily gonna happen. That is the basis of so many relationship issues. Let's keep it casual but we are gonna have sex and the woman thinks he will change at some point. Physiologically, chemically, it's not gonna change for him.”

She pointed out this is the root cause for many relationship issues. Women develop feelings and hope men reciprocate that. When this does not happen, it leads to misunderstandings, frustration and heartbreak in the casual relationship.

