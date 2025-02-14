Is ‘sexual afterglow’ real? Study finds sexual intimacy provides relationship satisfaction that lasts much longer

Can sexual intimacy with your partner provide relationship satisfaction that lasts much longer than just the act itself? According to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science, it really does. Researchers discovered that the positive afterglow after having sex can last up to 24 hours or more. (Pexels)

Researchers discovered that the positive afterglow after having sex can last up to 24 hours if the act was consensual, done as a mutual decision or initiated by one partner. They also found that sexual rejection between partners could lead to a negative ripple effect that lasts up to several days.

Then, why do long-term couples have less sex

With satisfying sex having so many benefits, the infrequency of sex between long-term partners raises the question of how sex can have such a profound and lasting impact on a relationship if it is not a daily occurrence. This indicates that individual instances might have psychological effects that extend far beyond the immediate moment.

Sexual rejection lowered satisfaction both on the day it occurred and for up to three days. (Pexels)

The study

The researchers conducted two related studies using a daily diary approach and recruited 76 individuals through an online platform called Prolific. The first study had married individuals, and the second study had partnered relationships.

They collected information about their demographics, their attachment style in relationships, their level of sexual desires, and how frequently they desired to have sex.

For 12 to 14 days, participants reported daily whether they had engaged in any form of sex with their partner and rated their sexual satisfaction and overall relationship satisfaction.

On days when sex occurred, participants also revealed who initiated the sexual activity on a scale of ‘100% me’ to ‘100% my partner’.

Additionally, only for the first study, when sex did not occur, participants had to report who was responsible for the decision not to have sex. The team used statistical techniques to analyse how daily sexual satisfaction correlated with same-day and prior-day sexual activity, assessing both immediate and lingering effects. To ensure accuracy, they controlled for factors like personality, self-esteem, and depression, isolating the true impact of sexual experience.

Findings

The researchers found that sex on any given day was associated with greater sexual satisfaction on the same day. Moreover, the effects did not vanish immediately. They even extended their research for up to seven days. However, the most reliable and robust effect was observed for the day immediately following the sexual encounter.

The researchers found that when a sexual encounter leaves one feeling good, this positivity can help improve the overall quality of the relationship. (Pexels)

Partner- or mutually-initiated sex led to a stronger afterglow than self-initiated encounters, suggesting clear partner interest enhances satisfaction. While self-initiated sex had a weaker effect, the difference was modest.

Sexual rejection lowered satisfaction both on the day it occurred and for up to three days.

They also found that when a sexual encounter leaves one feeling good, this positivity can help improve the overall quality of the relationship—even if sex happens relatively infrequently.

Study author Olivia Breedin, a doctoral candidate at Florida State University, said, “Having sex is associated with heightened feelings of satisfaction for at least a day, and maybe even longer for some people. This may be especially true when this sex communicates your partner’s interest, i.e., it is initiated by them or is mutually initiated. On the other hand, being sexually rejected may be associated with decreased feelings of satisfaction for a few days.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.