Men in committed relationships have better sexual functioning, study reveals

A recent study highlighted the significant impact of romantic relationships on men’s sexual functioning. Researchers found that men in committed relationships experience better sexual functioning compared to single men, regardless of their sexual orientation. A study reveals men in relationship experience better sexual functioning.

The research included men of diverse sexual orientations and aimed to determine whether male sexual functioning is a universal or variable aspect of human mating psychology. The study involved 427 healthy Brazilian men, including 203 heterosexuals, 77 bisexuals, and 147 gay men, from various cities across the country. Participants ranged in age from 18 to 65, with an average age of 28.8 years. Their relationship status was categorized as “partnered” or “single.” They completed a questionnaire which consisted of the Male Sexual Function Index, that evaluated sexual functioning across five domains: desire, arousal, erection, orgasm, and satisfaction.

Key Findings of the Study

The study revealed higher levels of sexual arousal, erection quality, orgasm frequency, and satisfaction in men in relationships compared to single men. This suggests that a stable relationship creates a context that enhances male sexual functioning. The researchers also observed that sociosexuality, the willingness to engage in casual sex, was a poor predictor of sexual function.

Discussing these results, Silva Júnior told PsyPost, “I expected a different result because sociosexuality is one of the components of short-term sexual strategies and, as such, is associated with a range of other psychological characteristics important for these strategies, such as sexual disgust, extradyadic relationships, and risky sexual behavior.”

Relationship Status Matters More Than Sexual Orientation

The study further demonstrated that sexual orientation was not a strong predictor of male sexual functioning. Although bisexual men reported slightly lower arousal levels than heterosexual and gay men, the differences were minimal. Silva Júnior explained, “The main message of the study is that sexual function was associated with being in a romantic relationship rather than being single or having multiple romantic partners—regardless of sexual orientation.”

Authored by Maria Luíza R. S. de Souza, Adna J. Silva, Jaroslava Varella Valentova, and Mauro Dias Silva Júnior, the study suggested that male sexual functioning may be closely tied to long-term relationship maintenance. However, the study acknowledged limitations, including reliance on self-reported data and a sample consisting primarily of young, white, and relatively well-educated individuals.