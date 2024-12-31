Single women, time to change your dating game: Relationship coach shared 5 lessons she learnt from toxic relationships

2025 ushers in a new chapter. It’s a fresh start and if your dating life is downright rusty, ending with toxic situationships, stuck at the viscous talking stage, you need to recalibrate and introspect to find your match this upcoming year. Kelly Bode Cama, relationship coach shared five lessons that helped her transition from the murky toxic relationship to finding her true match and getting married eventually. All hopes are not lost if you found 2024 unlucky for love. She revealed these lessons which might help you to transform your dating game. These lessons are for single women. Start your dating scene anew in 2025.(Pexels)

You don’t need to be fully ready

There’s no prerequisite to be fully prepared before approaching dating. You don’t need to have everything in your life perfectly sorted out to seek love. It’s not about being flawless; it’s about embracing who you are and being open to growth. The relationship coach pointed out that it's about being ‘ready enough.’

She said, “I thought I had to ‘fix’ myself and be fully ready before I could find love. But it’s not about being fully ready, it’s about being ready enough.”

You need a dating plan

Often, gut feelings are relied upon in dating. But, trusting instincts alone can sometimes lead to repeating the same mistakes. By devising a plan, one can avoid past errors and approach dating with greater clarity.

Kelly explained by quoting her own experience and said, “My old dating strategy was ‘it just feels right’ which never went well. When I started following a dating plan, I finally had clear guidelines that helped me to attract available men and not fall into my old patterns.”

You need to embody your femininity

Relationships are all about balancing energies. In a world of toxic masculinity, seeking men who have healthy masculinity, there needs to be equal and healthy feminine energy as well. The idea is that relationships thrive when both partners bring balanced versions of their energy to the dynamic. It's not just about gender roles.

She explained, “In order to attract a man in his healthy masculinity, I need to learn how to embody my healthy feminity. The moment I focused on this, I started attracting good men who I was excited to go on dates with.”

You don’t need to wait for men to make all the moves

You don't have to be demure or coy. The relationship coach shared that even women should be straight forward and approach first. She said,"Femininity isn't passive and in dating a feminine women will actually invite men to pursue her. I was the one who invited my now-husband to connect by sending him a DM on Instagram."

You do need support

The relationship coach shared her experience of how she struggled in her love life. But the main point is not to ashamed or be too proud to ask for help.

