News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The hitch with the sitch. Making sense of situationships

The hitch with the sitch. Making sense of situationships

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Dec 08, 2023 05:28 AM IST

Isn’t situationship just another term for friends-with-benefits? A look at why folks are using the vague term to both open up and hide their feelings

It seems like the perfect third date. You’ve both dressed up, the conversation is flowing without any liquid courage, you’re vibing. And then the other person drops this bomb: “I told my friends about our situationship”. Nothing like throwing in a new, confusing term to ruin the evening. No one’s getting lucky tonight.

A situationship isn’t a new concept. No Strings Attached (2011) dealt with the subject.
A situationship isn’t a new concept. No Strings Attached (2011) dealt with the subject.
Indian Matchmaking (2020) is proof that traditional labels are still valued.
Indian Matchmaking (2020) is proof that traditional labels are still valued.
In Mismatched (2020), Prajakta Koli’s character isn’t clear about what she wants from couplehood.
In Mismatched (2020), Prajakta Koli’s character isn’t clear about what she wants from couplehood.
