Sex therapist shares 4 things women should never do with their partner

In any healthy relationship, maintaining open communication and mutual respect is key to a great sex life. However, certain actions or words can unintentionally hurt your partner. Vanessa Marin, a sex therapist, shared four things one should never do with their partner. Sex therapist lists things one should not do with their partners.(Freepik)

Taking to Instagram, the sex therapist, who claims to have worked with thousands of couples over two decades in the field of sex therapy, shared her thoughts in a video about behaviors to avoid in a relationship. She emphasized how couples should work together to create a relationship that feels more supportive and compassionate.

In the video, she mentioned four things one should not do with their partners. Here's a look at what she said:

1. Not Making Him Do All the Initiating

Men are often expected to take the lead in initiating intimacy, but this can become exhausting for a partner. The therapist advised women to take the initiative during intimacy instead of making their partner do all the initiating just because he is a man.

2. Making Him Feel Bad for Not Being in the Mood

It’s natural for one partner to sometimes not be in the mood. The therapist stressed the importance of being understanding and supportive during such moments instead of making their partners feel bad about it.

3. Staying Quiet About Their Needs

Many women hold back from expressing their needs during intimacy, often fearing they’ll hurt their partner's feelings or appear demanding. The therapist encouraged women to openly communicate their desires and preferences.

4. Not Supporting Him During Performance Issues

Performance issues, such as difficulties with arousal or anxiety, can happen to anyone. The sex therapist advised the women to not make it about themselves (crying, pouting, saying "you must not be attracted to me") if their partner has performance issue.

The sex therapist also stressed about discussing new boundaries and expectations with your partner in a patient, respectful, and intentional way, and advised to go slow without expecting a change overnight.