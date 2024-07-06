A healthy sex life is a cornerstone of enduring relationships as it fosters emotional connection, reduces stress and enhances overall well-being however, maintaining this spark often requires conscious effort. Many times, couple's sex drive goes into a rut due to busy schedules, different hobbies or interests, multiple responsibilities and household chores but this doesn’t mean it cannot be reignited again as all it takes is effort from both sides and some sparks will go flying in no time. Reignite the spark: Tips for couples to maintain healthy sex life in busy times (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Madhura Samudra, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sex Educator, shared that in relationships and attachment styles the most resilient couples employ a few key strategies to keep their intimacy thriving -

1. Communication is Key:

Open dialogue about sexual desires, boundaries, and expectations is fundamental. Couples should feel comfortable expressing what they enjoy and discussing any discomfort or dissatisfaction. Regular conversations about sex can demystify and destigmatise it, transforming it from a taboo subject into an open and nurturing dialogue.

2. Prioritise Quality Time:

Life is hectic, and finding time for intimacy can be challenging. Scheduling regular date nights or weekend getaways can help couples reconnect and create a conducive environment for romance. Follow the 7-7-7 rule (one date night every 7 days, a weekend outing every 7 weeks, and a leisure vacation every 7 months).

3. Experiment and Explore:

Over time, sexual routines can become monotonous. Experimenting with new activities, positions, or settings can reignite excitement. Couples should explore each other’s fantasies and seek to discover new mutual interests in their intimate lives.

4. Your Health Matters:

A healthy body often translates to a healthy sex life. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep can significantly enhance sexual performance and libido. Additionally, addressing any medical or mental health concerns with a professional is essential for long-term sexual health.

5. Emotional Connection:

Emotional intimacy and physical intimacy go hand-in-hand. Strengthening emotional bonds through empathy, communication, and support can enhance the sexual relationship. Acts of affection, support or even simply spending quality time together can rebuild this connection.

6. Seek Professional Help if Needed:

Sometimes, couples face sexual issues that are complex and difficult to resolve alone. Consulting a sex therapist or a psychiatrist can provide tailored interventions and coping strategies. Professional guidance can help navigate challenges like mismatched libido or sexual dysfunctions.

Adding to the list of tips, Dr Rashi Agarwal, Psychiatrist, Mental Health Expert and Educator, suggested some simple activities to maintain a healthy sex life -

Appreciating one another with planning and keeping aside one date night, especially for the couple where they can even have a dinner date or even a small night out. Talking about what makes one happy why the relationship started and what attracted both of you in the beginning. Discuss intimate pleasure and what each other like. Keeping some mystery alone between both like naughty texts. Trying out some intimate sexuality workshops. Getting in touch with a sexuality coach or a relationship counsellor. This will help to work out the kinks and differences which can surely help to get to the root cause of why the problems started in the first place and figure out better ways to navigate through difficult times and not feel hopeless about the situation.

Dr Rashi Agarwal revealed, “Being intimate in marriage becomes like a routine and even a monotonous likes task hence it’s good to have surprises and break out of that having and hence some harmless fun along the way to keep the fun going. Resolving fights and other relational hurts is also an important factor in keeping the closeness and belief that your partner is interested in your body and they also want to be intimate like you. Open communication along with behavioural changes will be the key to a successful and happy intimate married life.”

Intimacy surely can change shape over time but it’s essential for the couple to feel close and attracted over a lifetime. By implementing these strategies, couples can maintain a dynamic and fulfilling sexual relationship. Remember, the key to reigniting the spark lies in understanding that thriving sex life is a journey that requires effort, empathy and a willingness to explore and grow together.