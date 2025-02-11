Physically stronger men have more sexual partners and so do stronger women, study shows

A recent study published in Evolution and Human Behavior reveals that physical strength may play a significant role in an individual's romantic life. The research conducted by Washington State University found that both men and women with greater upper body strength tend to have more lifetime sexual partners. Also read | Study shows men, not women, are more prone to emotional money spending. Here’s why Upper body strength was connected to more sexual partners among both men and women, as per a new study. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Upper body strength linked to mating success?

Interestingly, the study also discovered that men with higher upper body strength are more likely to be in long-term relationships. This finding supports the 'provisioning' theory, which suggests that stronger men were more desirable partners due to their ability to provide resources, such as food, through hunting.

More about the study

The researchers analysed data from over 4,300 US adults (ranging in age from 18 to 60 years), using grip strength as a measure of upper body strength. They found that stronger individuals, regardless of gender, reported more lifetime sexual partners. However, the reasons behind this correlation are still unclear, particularly for women.

“We were investigating the relationship between sex differences in physical strength and sex differences in depression, and we realized that our dataset could also address the longstanding hypothesis that sex differences in strength evolved due to sexual selection: men with higher physical strength were better able to physically compete other men for access to mates, thereby leading to greater number of sexual partners,” senior author Edward H Hagen, a professor of anthropology at Washington State University said.

Here are some possible explanations

Some possible explanations for the link between physical strength and romantic success include:

⦿ Assortative mating: Physically stronger individuals may be more likely to partner with each other.

⦿ Reduced dependency: Women with greater physical strength may require less male investment and feel more empowered to take risks.

⦿ Evolutionary advantages: In the past, physical strength may have provided an evolutionary advantage in terms of mating and reproduction.

While the study provides valuable insights, it's essential to note that the findings are based on correlations and not causation. Further research is needed to fully understand the relationship between physical strength and romantic success.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.