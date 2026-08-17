Internet is just not impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's ‘weird and tacky’ wedding pics

However, the pictures garnered mixed reactions online. While several Instagram users congratulated the couple on finally tying the knot, many were not impressed with the photoshoot , calling it ‘tacky’ and a ‘weird way of displaying their wealth’.

The pictures show the couple dressed in Gucci by Demna from head to toe. The bride wore a white silk skirt suit with matching satin shoes, and Ronaldo sported a light beige cotton suit with custom loafers. Vogue also released photos and videos that give a glimpse into their everyday life, from the couple working out to Georgina showing off her expensive diamond jewels while working out, sitting by the pool, and more.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner, Georgina Rodríguez, got married in an intimate ceremony inside the living room of their mansion on August 11. The wedding was attended by their kids, and Vogue magazine released the pictures as part of its Summer digital cover.

A user commented, “Odd needing to wear that bracelet with a photoshoot of a workout. Diamonds and kettlebells? We get it. They have money. But that's just weird and tacky.” Someone else wrote, “I know that every single jewel in the 2nd photo must be extremely expensive, but she made them look cheap. Looks like strass from Swarovski...”

Many also criticised Vogue, alleging that they just couldn't hit the mark with this photoshoot. “Vogue is no longer what it used to be…and these pictures only add to the proof. God, this is tacky,” a user remarked. Another user wrote, “I’m honestly not impressed with the pictures; they look like they were taken with a phone. Doesn’t scream professional pictures.”

“This is so weird. Vogue has really lost its touch,” another user commented.

“Is this satire? Because we are not impressed,” someone expressed. Another, “Is THIS a Vogue cover???”

“I’m so confused. Are these photos taken professionally with a Photographer or did one of the kids take them on their phone?” a user unimpressed with the quality of the photos commented.

An Instagram user wrote, “I can’t believe this is Vogue. This is all very strange and tacky to me.” Another added, “I fear Vogue has lost the plot.”

About the wedding The couple chose August 11 as their wedding date because it marked the 10th anniversary of when they first met at a Gucci store in Madrid. To commemorate the day, they also wore wedding outfits from the luxury label. Moreover, their kids wore Gucci clothes. “It was exactly as I’d imagined it,” Georgina told Vogue.

The wedding comes one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement on Instagram with a picture of her hand over Ronaldo’s. Though the couple had an intimate wedding, they plan to have a larger wedding later to celebrate with their loved ones, per Vogue.