Is triphala juice good for gut health? Ayurvedic expert shares its benefits and the best time to consume it

Gut wellness has become a central part of health conversations today. Wellness routines aimed at supporting the digestive system are being prioritised more now, from consuming seeds such as chia for prebiotic fibre to adding probiotic sources such as yoghurt and buttermilk to the diet. Alongside these popular dietary additions, traditional ayurvedic formulations are also consumed. One such is the well-known triphala juice, made from ayurvedic fruits amalaki, bibhitaki, and haritaki.



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A study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine in August 2017 examined triphala's traditional uses and the scientific evidence. The findings mentioned that the formulation may have laxative, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. The researchers also revealed that Triphala's polyphenols may regulate the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, such as bifidobacteria and lactobacillus, while limiting certain undesirable microbes.

An ayurveda expert weighed in on the subject, addressing how triphala benefits, who may consume it, and when it should be taken. Dr Avantika, associated with Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited, acknowledged that the formulation's benefits come from its three Ayurvedic fruits, each of which has distinct properties. When combined, they work together to support digestive health. However, she also clarified that triphala should not be treated as a quick fix or a magical concoction promising to resolve every gut problem. Instead, it is traditionally used consistently as part of a balanced lifestyle to support long-term holistic wellness.

Why is triphala juice considered a go-to drink for digestive health in ayurveda? In Ayurvedic conversations about digestive health, triphala juice often comes up. But why? The answer lies in one of ayurveda's core principles. As per Avantika, proper digestion is considered fundamental to good health, as it helps the body to absorb nutrients and maintain overall balance.

How does triphala juice work in this context? She said, “Triphala juice is used to ensure proper digestion, facilitate proper movement of bowels, and maintain gut health."

But again, she reiterated that good gut health does not depend on a single remedy. It requires a combination of healthy habits, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate hydration.

When is the best time to consume? What is the best time to consume triphala juice? As per the expert, it depends on your routine and personal preference. She said, "Many people prefer having triphala juice in the morning on an empty stomach as part of their daily wellness routine. Some also choose to consume it in the evening, depending on their lifestyle and personal preference.” So, there is no single universally suitable time to consume it.

She also advised following the serving instructions on the product label or consulting a qualified healthcare professional to determine what works best for you.