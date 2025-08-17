Feeling anxious while eating? 3 Ayurvedic eating hacks for your mealtimes that help calm down the mind

Maintaining a calming state of mind is important when you sit down to eat. Yet it’s a rarity nowadays, with officegoers scarfing down meals at their desks or coming home to eat in front of the TV or laptop, or scrolling through their social media feed in a daze. Point being, there’s always some kind of stimulation at mealtime, predominantly screens. This creates anxiety, making mealtimes feel overwhelming. To address this situation, how one eats also matters in improving mental wellbeing. If you often feel anxiety, consider try some hacks that can make your mealtimes feel better. (Shutterstock)

Nidhi Bhanshali Pandya, NAMA-certified Ayurvedic Doctor (A.D.) shared with HT Lifestyle how anxiety, from an Ayurvedic point of view, is commonly caused by the ‘Vata’ imbalance and overstimulation of the mind.

She explained this and said, "From an Ayurvedic perspective, this is a state of Vata imbalance, marked by excess movement, overstimulation, and fragmentation of attention. When the frontal brain (prefrontal cortex) is overstimulated and unable to process or act upon incoming information, it creates a sense of inner chaos. If a thought cannot be assigned a clear action or surrendered, it begins to loop and escalate, sending the nervous system into high alert."

3 hacks to try during mealtime

Sometimes mealtimes can feel gloomy, especially when you are alone. It’s like a weird coiling dread, the kind that makes you overthink life and drag old problems to the surface as you unmindfully eat. Some of the ways to reduce anxiety during your meals are by making some minor changes in how you eat.

Nidhi recommended three habits:

1. Eat at the same time each day

Make sure to have a dedicated routine, eating at the same time.(Shutterstock)

The nervous system thrives on rhythm.

Regular mealtimes regulate Agni (digestive fire) and tell the body it is safe.

Predictability reduces cortisol and supports serotonin production.

2. Sit cross-legged on the floor:

This posture presses gently on the lower abdomen, encouraging peristalsis (gut motility) and naturally calming Apana Vayu, the downward-moving energy.

It also grounds the body and slows the breath.

3. Try the ‘spoon-down’ method:

Put your spoon down between each bite.

This builds a pause, encourages deep breathing, and helps your brain catch up with your body.

The simple act can switch you from fight-or-flight to rest-and-digest mode.

Comfort foods

Khichdi is a comforting meal for your mind.

Don’t mistake your guilty-pleasure cheat meals as calming foods. While greasy burgers and cheese-dripping pizzas may feel like a one-way ticket to a dopamine flood as your taste buds rejoice, it’s more deceptive than you think. This is why your comfort meals, too, need a healthier touch that can help you stay both calm and nourished.

Nidhi listed out 4 comfort foods:

Warm milk with nutmeg and saffron: Anchors anxiety and supports deep sleep.

Anchors anxiety and supports deep sleep. Khichdi : A classic Ayurvedic dish of rice and moong dal, ideal for calming the gut and mind.

: A classic Ayurvedic dish of rice and moong dal, ideal for calming the gut and mind. Stewed apples with cinnamon : Light, gut-healing, and sweetly grounding.

: Light, gut-healing, and sweetly grounding. Cooked oats with ghee and cardamom: A soothing breakfast that supports serotonin synthesis.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.