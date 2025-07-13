Gynaecologist explains why pregnancy mood swings worsen during monsoon and suggests 5 tips to improve mental wellbeing

Pregnancy is a complex journey because of significant physical changes and emotional shifts. Add to this the monsoon’s gloomy weather conditions, and everything can start to feel overwhelming, often leading to intense mood swings and emotional highs and lows. But this can be regulated by introducing small lifestyle changes that help bring calm. Pregnant women suffer from mood swings very often.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ritu Choudhary, Lead Consultant, Obs & Gyn, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, Bangalore-Electronic City, shared how pregnant women are vulnerable to emotional fluctuations due to the combined impact of hormonal changes and seasonal weather shifts.

Shedding light on pregnancy mood swings and how each woman’s experience can be different, she said, “Pregnancy might appear like an exciting journey to some, but to others, it could be a rollercoaster ride, especially when it is monsoon. The extreme weather conditions, such as constant rain and gloomy skies, and hormonal changes together can worsen mood swings and increase discomfort in pregnancy.”

Why do mood swings happen during pregnancy?

Further explaining the science behind the seasonal mood swings, Dr Ritu Choudhary said, “During monsoons, there is less daylight, leading to decreased production of serotonin in the human body, which is a significant contributor to mood regulation, thus resulting in poor emotional health. Hormonal imbalance, in addition to less exposure to sunshine, may also lead to sadness, irritability, or lethargy. Moreover, not going outside for extended periods due to rainy days can lead to increased feelings of loneliness and restlessness in pregnant women.”

During pregnancy, numerous physical changes can affect mental wellbeing, and when combined with the monsoon’s gloomy weather, it can all feel like too much.

Dr Choudhary added, “Along with the already exhausting physical changes on the body, problems such as excessive sweating, dehydration, and skin irritations due to high humidity levels can increase feelings of irritability and emotional distress. Common infections like the cold or digestive problems that expectant women are more susceptible to can also increase emotional distress in the monsoon.”

5 tips for managing mood swings in monsoon

Prenatal yoga makes one calm, reducing mood swings.(Shutterstock)

Dr Ritu Choudhary shared 5 tips that help reduce mood swings and make pregnant women feel more grounded and calm during the monsoon:

Including light indoor exercises, like prenatal yoga, guided breathing, etc, can help regulate the mood and cope with anxiety. Engaging in creative activities can serve as an emotional outlet. A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, folate, and magnesium, like spinach, lentils, and walnuts, can help maintain the mental health of the body. Timely and healthy meals help keep the body's blood sugar stable and maintain emotional stability. Emotional support through counselling and insightful conversations with loved ones can also be very beneficial.

