Yoga for high-risk pregnancy: Doctor shares what to practise and what to avoid

Any big milestone in life benefits from the reflective nature of yoga. It helps to ground you and process incoming change through gentle asanas and mindful movement. Pregnant women, for example, also turn to yoga. But those with high-risk pregnancies are more vulnerable, and the safety of any exercise, including yoga, must be approached with extra caution. Yoga increases flexibility, making it essential even for pregnant women.(Shutterstock)

Dr Meenakshi R Kamath, MBBS, DGO, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Apollo & Children's Hospital, Bangalore, Jayanagar, shared with HT Lifestyle how women with high-risk pregnancy can embrace yoga.

First, she explained what causes vulnerability during a high-risk pregnancy. Elaborating further, she said,"High-risk pregnancy has a higher chance of complications due to several reasons. For example, having advanced maternal age, more than one baby at a time, having medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes before pregnancy, or other pregnancy-related complications like preeclampsia or placenta previa. In all these cases, any physical activity, including yoga, should be practised as per the guidance. While yoga helps to promote relaxation, flexibility, and strength, special precautions must be taken in order to prevent any unnecessary complications."

While the benefits of yoga are well known, even for those with high-risk pregnancies, it's equally important to follow safety guidelines, including what to do and what to avoid.

Safe prenatal yoga practices

Pregnancies which are high risk benefit from gentle yoga poses. (Shutterstock)

During the prenatal period, many pregnant women turn to yoga for physical and emotional support. Speaking about the benefits of prenatal yoga, she said, “Prenatal yoga is helpful to reduce stress, improve circulation, reduce swelling in the feet and legs, and relieve discomfort during pregnancy.”

Take a note of these safe practices for women with high-risk pregnancies, as shared by Dr Meenakshi:

Safe practices like seated forward bends, gentle hip openers, supported squats, side-lying poses, breathing techniques (pranayama), simple stretches, relaxation and pelvic stabilising postures.

Focusing on deep breathing can help to keep the nervous system calm and support emotional well-being.

Go for poses that avoid pressure on the abdomen and lower back.

Preventive techniques

While yoga offers several benefits, for high-risk pregnancies, steering clear of certain movements ensures both comfort and safety. Here are some preventive techniques shared by Dr Meenakshi:

Inversions, deep backbends, abdominal twists and poses that require balance or high impact should be avoided. It may increase intra-abdominal pressure, movement, instability, or strain on the uterus.

Poses that have practitioners lying on their backs after the first trimester should be avoided, as they may compress large blood vessels to diminish circulation in the body.

Breath control techniques or vigorous pranayama block oxygen flows; it should be avoided.

ALSO READ: Puppy yoga to art therapy: Unwind and recharge with these alternative holistic wellness practices

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.