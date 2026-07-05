Is it safe to eat raw eggs? Maryland doctor addresses health concerns and explains why cooking is better

However, according to Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, cooked eggs are far better for regular consumption. Taking to Instagram on July 3, he explained why that is.

It should be noted that consuming raw eggs is not a modern trend. It has long been used in popular hacks by a variety of people, from bodybuilders looking for quick protein to individuals desperately searching for a hangover cure.

Eggs are nutritionally dense foods that are also an excellent source of complete protein. As such, the regular consumption of eggs is often recommended by doctors and fitness coaches. However, while boiled eggs are the more common recommendation, some enthusiasts even propose consuming eggs raw.

Cooked eggs provide more usable protein According to Dr Sood, cooked eggs are a much better source of protein than raw eggs, regardless of what some fitness influencers might have you believe.

“The surprising thing about raw eggs is that cooking them actually gives you more usable protein,” stated the physician. “That's because cooking changes the structure of egg proteins, making them easier for your body to digest and absorb.”

However, the better absorption of protein is not the only reason most experts recommend cooking eggs, he noted.

Cooked eggs are safer for consumption Food safety is another important consideration while choosing between raw and cooked eggs. Like any other food, eggs are made far safer for consumption after cooking rather than before. It kills off microorganisms that may be present in the egg and result in food poisoning.

In the words of Dr Sood, “Raw eggs can contain salmonella, which is a bacterium that can cause diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, and even vomiting. While many people recover without complications, pregnant individuals, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness.”

“Raw egg whites also contain a protein called avidin, which can interfere with biotin absorption when consumed regularly,” he noted.

As per Dr Sood, for most people, cooking eggs provides the best combination of safety, nutrient absorption, and protein quality.

“If a recipe calls for raw eggs, pasteurised egg products are a safer alternative that helps reduce the risk of foodborne illness,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.