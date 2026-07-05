Is it safe to eat raw eggs? Maryland doctor addresses health concerns and explains why cooking is better
Cooked eggs provide more useable protein for the body as well as mitigates health risks which are present in consuming raw eggs, shares Dr Sood.
Eggs are nutritionally dense foods that are also an excellent source of complete protein. As such, the regular consumption of eggs is often recommended by doctors and fitness coaches. However, while boiled eggs are the more common recommendation, some enthusiasts even propose consuming eggs raw.
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It should be noted that consuming raw eggs is not a modern trend. It has long been used in popular hacks by a variety of people, from bodybuilders looking for quick protein to individuals desperately searching for a hangover cure.
However, according to Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, cooked eggs are far better for regular consumption. Taking to Instagram on July 3, he explained why that is.
Cooked eggs provide more usable protein
According to Dr Sood, cooked eggs are a much better source of protein than raw eggs, regardless of what some fitness influencers might have you believe.
“The surprising thing about raw eggs is that cooking them actually gives you more usable protein,” stated the physician. “That's because cooking changes the structure of egg proteins, making them easier for your body to digest and absorb.”
However, the better absorption of protein is not the only reason most experts recommend cooking eggs, he noted.
Cooked eggs are safer for consumption
Food safety is another important consideration while choosing between raw and cooked eggs. Like any other food, eggs are made far safer for consumption after cooking rather than before. It kills off microorganisms that may be present in the egg and result in food poisoning.
In the words of Dr Sood, “Raw eggs can contain salmonella, which is a bacterium that can cause diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, and even vomiting. While many people recover without complications, pregnant individuals, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness.”
“Raw egg whites also contain a protein called avidin, which can interfere with biotin absorption when consumed regularly,” he noted.
As per Dr Sood, for most people, cooking eggs provides the best combination of safety, nutrient absorption, and protein quality.
“If a recipe calls for raw eggs, pasteurised egg products are a safer alternative that helps reduce the risk of foodborne illness,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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