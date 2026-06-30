Does lemon water really melt belly fat? Fitness coach debunks common fat loss myths and rates them on a scale of 1 to 10

Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has trained stars such as Tamannaah Bhatia, is putting some of the internet's most common fat loss myths to the test, rating each one on a scale of one to 10 based on how effective it really is. In an Instagram video shared on June 28, he separates fitness facts from fiction, explaining which popular claims hold up, which don't, and what actually delivers results when it comes to sustainable fat loss .

Fitness advice is everywhere, but so is misinformation. From viral hacks that promise to melt belly fat overnight to age-old workout beliefs passed around as fact, separating evidence-based strategies from fitness fads can be overwhelming, especially when you're just starting your weight loss journey. Understanding what actually works can save you time, effort, and disappointment, helping you focus on habits that deliver sustainable results instead of chasing quick fixes.

Lemon water melts belly fat – 5/10 According to Siddhartha, lemon water can support weight loss by helping you feel fuller for longer while encouraging a healthier hydration habit. However, he emphasises that its benefits are only meaningful when it replaces sugary beverages.

He explains, “Lemon water melts belly fat. Five out of 10 only if you're replacing your sugary drinks with no sugar. Lemon water will keep you fuller for longer. May end up being a healthy habit.”

You must sweat to burn fat – 3/10 Siddhartha highlights that sweating has nothing to do with fat loss. If sweat were an indicator of burning fat, activities like swimming – which involve little to no noticeable sweating – wouldn't be considered effective forms of exercise.

You can target belly fat with ab workouts – 1/10 Siddhartha points out that fat loss occurs across the entire body, not in one specific area, so no exercise can selectively burn fat from your midsection. While ab workouts can strengthen and define your core muscles, visible abdominal fat will only reduce as your overall body fat percentage decreases through a combination of a calorie deficit, regular exercise, and consistent healthy habits.

He explains, “You can target belly fat with ab workouts. One out of 10. There is no way to target a specific body part. Ab workouts will make your abs stronger, but that does not mean you will lose fat in your belly because fat loss happens overall. So doing only crunches will not do anything for your belly fat.”

10k steps every day – 8/10 According to the fitness coach, aiming for 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day is a great habit, especially for people with desk jobs who spend long hours sitting. However, he notes that you'll reap the greatest benefits when those steps are spread throughout the day rather than completed in a single session.

Siddhartha highlights, “10k steps every day. Eight out of 10. Eight to 10k steps done daily is great especially if you have a sitting job because they can't be done in one go. You have to break it down and do a little bit of walking throughout the day keeping you active. Great way to feel less lazy and more active throughout the day.”

10/10 advice that works Siddhartha emphasises that the most effective approach to fitness lies in building simple, sustainable habits that you can stick to consistently. Summing up his advice, he says the following everyday practices deliver the best long-term results: