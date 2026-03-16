Fitness coach lists 8 exercises that are mandatory for people with desk jobs: Facepull, dead hangs, and more
Sitting at desk for long is not just bad for our posture but also long-term health. Dan Go shares exercises that can counter the negative effects.
The modern urban lifestyle is becoming increasingly sedentary, which wreaks havoc on overall health. People joining the workforce are forced to sit at their desks for hours on end from a young age, making them more vulnerable to lifestyle diseases as they age.
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To help out in this situation, Dan Go, a fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, took to Instagram on March 15 and shared a list of eight exercises that should not be skipped by individuals with desk jobs.
According to Dan, sitting for long periods of time can have the following effects on the body:
- Hunched over shoulder blades
- Caved-in chest
- Tight hip flexors
- Weakened glutes
This can cause pain in the lower body and lead to poor posture over time, he noted. The following list of exercises should help avoid them.
1. The dynamic couch stretch
The stretching exercise opens up the hips, relieving the tightness formed in the region along with the lower back.
Dan suggested going in and out of this stretch for 30 to 60 seconds for beginners. For those in the intermediate level, he suggested holding the stretch for 30 to 60 seconds with the foot and shin lined up on a wall.
2. The facepull
The exercise can be performed with a resistance band or a cable machine at the gym. According to Dan, the exercise works the rear delts, rhomboid, and upper back, which pulls the shoulder blades back and allows the individual to stand tall.
He suggested attempting two to three sets every week with 12 to 15 reps in each.
3. Dead hangs
Simply hanging from the pull-up bar is excellent for improving shoulder mobility and posture, stated Dan. It helps stretch the lats and chest muscles, improve grip strength, and decompress the spine.
“Beginners (should) aim for 30 seconds using a support,” noted the fitness coach. For intermediates, he suggested 60 seconds; for advanced, two minutes.
4. Hip Thrusts
For people used to sitting on a chair, hip thrusts should not be missed. The exercise strengthens the glutes, improving an individual's posture and allowing them to stand straighter.
Hip thrusts can be performed with just the bodyweight, or even with dumbbells or a barbell. One should aim for two to three sets every week of eight to 15 reps, suggested Dan.
5. The McGill Big 3
This is a compound exercise comprising three simpler ones: the Bird Dog, Side Plank, and McGill crunch. According to Dan, they improve core and glute stabilisation, which can help prevent low back pain and improve posture.
While performing the exercise, it is important to push the abs out to brace them and squeeze the glutes. Six reps for each exercise should suffice.
6. Walking
The most obvious and important counter for a sedentary lifestyle, walking “helps engage the muscles and ligaments around the lower back,” stated Dan. “It also relieves synovial fluid into the joints, allowing for more lubrication.”
The fitness coach recommended walking for at least 20 to 30 minutes every day.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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