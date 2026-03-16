Fitness coach lists 8 exercises that are mandatory for people with desk jobs: Facepull, dead hangs, and more

The modern urban lifestyle is becoming increasingly sedentary, which wreaks havoc on overall health. People joining the workforce are forced to sit at their desks for hours on end from a young age, making them more vulnerable to lifestyle diseases as they age. Sitting for long periods weakens the body over time, shares Dan Go. (Pexel)

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To help out in this situation, Dan Go, a fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, took to Instagram on March 15 and shared a list of eight exercises that should not be skipped by individuals with desk jobs.

According to Dan, sitting for long periods of time can have the following effects on the body: