Fitness coach ranks the 6 best cardio exercises for fat loss from best to worst: Running is 5th and on 1st is…

In an Instagram post shared on June 21, Kylie highlighted popular cardio workouts for fat loss and ranked them by the results they deliver. Sharing the post, the fitness influencer wrote, “Not all cardio is equal, and some may be working against your goals.” The list includes popular workouts such as walking, incline walking, running, cycling, and more. Here's how she rates them:

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Often, people believe that intense cardio can help them lose weight because more sweat means more fat loss. But that is far from the truth. According to Kylie Holmes, a fitness coach, not all cardio exercises are the same, and they won't yield the exact results you are looking for, especially when trying to lose weight.

1. Walking Walking has gained popularity for its many benefits in maintaining fitness and supporting weight loss. Therefore, at number one, the fitness coach ranked walking or fasted walking. According to her, walking, or fasted walking, has the lowest cortisol impact, can be done daily, and is a sustainable workout.

2. Incline walking On number two, she ranked incline walking, which is a zone 2 cardio, as it helps build an aerobic base without the stress response that aerobic exercises usually have.

According to Peloton, zone 2 cardio is one of five heart rate zones, with 5 being the highest and 1 the lowest. Zone 2 is at 60 to 70 percent of your max heart rate, so it's a low-intensity, basic endurance pace without intervals

3. Jump rope A steady pace jumping rope workout ranks third on the fitness coach's list. According to her, this exercise has a surprisingly low impact when done at moderate intensity, which is great for calorie burn.

4. Cycling The fitness coach ranked cycling fourth on her list. According to her, the activity is a low-impact, steady-state, and joint-friendly workout. Moreover, when done at a low-impact pace, one gets a solid active recovery option.

5. Running If done at a moderate pace two to three times a week, running ranks fifth on the fitness coach's list. According to her, running is effective but starts to elevate cortisol if overdone or underfueled.

6. Sprints Lastly, the fitness coach ranked sprints sixth on the list, only when done once or twice a week, max. She explained that the workout has a high output and is great for improving body composition when recovery is proper. However, she ranked it low because it can be easily overdone.

In the end, the fitness coach cautioned that HIIT classes, a popular cardio choice for fat loss, should be done at max twice a week because they only work when programmed right and backfire when they become your daily default.

“Daily high-intensity everything looks productive, often stalls fat loss in women by spiking cortisol chronically. Having a coach to help you figure out the plan that works best for your body saves time and frustration,” she cautioned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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