How To Make Lauki Moong Dal Khichdi With Fresh Herbs: A Low-Calorie Dinner For Healthy Weight Loss

When someone says 'comfort food', khichdi is one of the most-loved dishes you will find in any Indian household. This lauki moong dal khichdi is not just nutritious but also easy to prepare with the simplest ingredients from your kitchen. Bottle gourd or lauki is undoubtedly healthier, but a basic lauki curry is not so acceptable for its bland taste. Hence comes this soulful ng dal khichdi. Lauki moong dal khichdi recipe (Unsplash)

For this easy lauki moong dal khichdi, you will need just 10 minutes of preparation after a busy day. Lauki comes with a number of health benefits, including better hydration, digestion, weight management, natural skin glow and controlled blood pressure. On the other hand, moong dal, being rich in protein and fibre, releases a lower amount of sugar in the bloodstream. Owing to its hypoglycaemic components, moong dal also helps in reducing blood sugar levels. Also, with its low-fat component, moong dal supports weight loss.

Comprehensive Nutrition Analysis Of Lauki Moong Dal Khichdi vs Regular Khichdi

Feature Lauki Moong Dal Khichdi Regular Khichdi Main ingredients Rice, green moong lentil, bottle gourd, tomato, onion, ginger, spices Rice and dal with basic spices Vegetable content Higher because bottle gourd, tomato, and onion are added Usually lower unless vegetables are added Protein level Moderate due to green moong lentil Depends on the dal used Digestibility Light, soft, and suitable for simple meals Also light, but texture depends on dal and rice ratio Flavor Mildly spiced with ginger, cloves, peppercorns, cumin, and green chilli Usually simple with cumin, turmeric, and salt Best served with Curd, pickle, papad, or salad Curd, ghee, pickle, or kadhi Health value Better hydration and fiber from bottle gourd Basic comfort food with fewer vegetables

Quick Recipe Overview Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Servings: 3 servings

Calories: About 260–300 calories per serving

Main nutrition: Carbohydrates, plant protein, fiber, potassium, iron, vitamin C, and B vitamins

Difficulty: Easy

Best for: Light lunch, dinner, simple home meal, or digestive-friendly food Ingredients 1 cup rice, soaked

1/2 cup green moong lentil

1 cup bottle gourd, cubed

1 tomato, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 inch ginger, grated

2–3 peppercorns

2–3 cloves

1 tsp turmeric powder

1–2 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

Salt, as needed

1 tbsp oil

2 cups water

1/2 tsp cumin seeds, optional but recommended Step-by-step recipe guide Wash rice and green moong lentil properly until the water looks clear.

Soak rice for a few minutes while the vegetables are chopped.

Heat oil in a pressure cooker on medium flame.

Add cumin seeds, peppercorns, cloves, and chopped green chilli.

Let the spices crackle for a few seconds to release aroma.

Add chopped onion and fry until the onion turns translucent.

Add chopped tomato and grated ginger.

Add salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and turmeric powder.

Mix the masala well until tomato becomes slightly soft.

Add green moong lentil, bottle gourd cubes, and soaked rice.

Pour 2 cups water into the cooker and stir everything once.

Close the lid and cook for 2–3 whistles on medium flame.

Let the pressure release naturally before opening the cooker.

Mix gently and adjust water for a softer consistency, when needed.

Serve hot with curd for a comforting and balanced meal. 5 Tips To Make Lauki Moong Dal Rice Khichdi Healthier Use less oil: You can reduce oil to 1–2 teaspoons for a lighter version. Less oil keeps the meal lower in fat while keeping the taste balanced.

Add more vegetables: You can add carrots, peas, spinach, beans, or capsicum. More vegetables increase fiber, minerals, and natural color.

Choose whole green moong: Whole green moong gives more fiber than polished dal. Higher fiber of moong dal helps keep the stomach full for longer.

Control salt: You can keep salt moderate and increase flavor with ginger, cumin, and coriander. Lower salt supports a more heart-friendly meal.

Serve with curd: Curd adds calcium, protein, and a cooling effect. Adding plain curd makes the meal more filling and digestion-friendly . Nutrients in Lauki Moong Dal Rice Khichdi

Nutrient Approximate value and benefit per serving Calories About 260–300 kcal, depending on oil and rice quantity Protein Around 8–10 g from green moong lentil and rice Carbohydrates Around 45–50 g, mainly from rice and lentils Fat Around 5–7 g, mostly from oil Fiber Around 5–7 g from moong lentil, bottle gourd, onion, and tomato Calcium Around 35–50 mg, supports bones and teeth Iron Around 2–3 mg, supports blood health Potassium Around 350–450 mg, supports fluid balance and muscles Magnesium Around 45–60 mg, supports energy and nerve function Phosphorus Around 120–160 mg, supports bones and cell repair Zinc Around 1–1.5 mg, supports immunity Vitamin C Around 8–12 mg from tomato, chilli, and bottle gourd Vitamin A Small amount from tomato and spices B vitamins Moderate amount from rice, lentils, onion, and spices Sodium Depends on the amount of salt added

Lauki moong dal khichdi gives you a warm, simple, and nourishing meal for everyday cooking. The recipe combines rice, lentils, bottle gourd, tomato, onion, ginger, and spices in one pressure cooker. You get comfort, flavor, protein, fiber, and minerals in every serving.

FAQs 1. Can Lauki Moong Dal Rice Khichdi be served for dinner?

Yes, Lauki Moong Dal Rice Khichdi suits dinner because the meal stays light, soft, warm, and easy to digest.

2. Can extra vegetables be added?

Yes, carrots, peas, beans, spinach, or capsicum can increase fiber, color, minerals, and overall nutrition in the recipe.

3. Can brown rice replace white rice?

Yes, brown rice can replace white rice, but brown rice needs longer soaking and extra cooking time for softness.