‘90% people fail this test’: Bhagyashree shares simple fitness tests to check your ‘real age’ on International Yoga Day

Highlighting the importance of shoulder mobility in everyday activities, Bhagyashree added, “From getting dressed to reaching for things kept overhead, shoulder mobility is extremely important, and that’s why this exercise matters.”

She then moved on to flexibility, noting its significance for lower back health. “Flexibility is crucial for the lower back, so only go as far as you comfortably can,” she advised.

Bhagyashree shared in the video, “Ninety percent of people fail this test. Exercise can be done at any age, and your real age is reflected by how fit your body is. So let’s do a quick test.” The actor began with a balance exercise, explaining that maintaining balance is essential to prevent falls as people age. “If you can hold it for 10 seconds, give yourself one point,” she said.

Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree marked International Yoga Day by encouraging people to assess their fitness levels through a series of simple exercises. On June 21, she took to Instagram and shared a video demonstrating fitness challenges designed to test balance, flexibility, mobility and breathing. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Growing older is unavoidable, but staying active and resilient is something we can work towards every day.” (Also read: Bhagyashree shares simple ‘mulethi’ remedy that may help manage PCOS symptoms naturally. Watch )

The actor also demonstrated a posture that participants were required to hold for one minute. “If you can hold it for one minute, give yourself another point,” she said.

Why proper breathing and yoga matter Addressing breathing techniques, Bhagyashree pointed out that many adults struggle because they breathe incorrectly. “Place one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach. Your stomach should expand outward as you breathe,” she explained.

According to Bhagyashree, proper diaphragmatic breathing allows the lungs to expand more fully and improves oxygen intake. “This gives your lungs more space and allows your body to receive more oxygen,” she said.

Concluding her message on International Yoga Day, the actor emphasised yoga’s role in promoting long-term wellness and healthy ageing. “Yoga is a simple and reliable way to move toward healthy ageing. On International Yoga Day, I urge everyone to make yoga a part of their daily routine,” Bhagyashree said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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