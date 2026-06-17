Bhagyashree shares simple ‘mulethi’ remedy that may help manage PCOS symptoms naturally. Watch

According to Bhagyashree, Mulethi helps lower androgen levels and, along with that, may help reduce some of your problems.

“PCOS mein male hormone yaani androgen badh jaata hai. Iski wajah se irregular periods, facial unwanted hair aur acne jaise symptoms ho sakte hain.” (In PCOS, the male hormone called androgen increases. Because of this, symptoms such as irregular periods, unwanted facial hair and acne may occur.)

In her Instagram post on June 17, Bhagyashree addressed Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a common hormonal condition that can lead to symptoms such as irregular periods, acne and unwanted facial hair. She also shared a simple home remedy that, according to her, may help support the management of some PCOS-related symptoms naturally. (Also read: Bhagyashree shares her easy ‘comfort food’ recipe for better gut health using everyday ingredients; see how to make it )

Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree may have stepped back from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, but she continues to stay closely connected with her fans through her passion for health and wellness.

Sharing her Tuesday wellness tip, Bhagyashree suggested: “Mulethi ki jad ka ek chhota sa tukda ek cup paani mein daalein. Ise 5 se 7 minute tak dheemi aanch par ubaalein. Chhan kar ise gunguna hi pee lijiye.” (Add a small piece of mulethi (licorice root) to a cup of water. Boil it on a low flame for 5 to 7 minutes. Strain it and drink it while it is still warm.)

How to naturally manage PCOS In a 2023 Interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Supriya Puranik, PCOS can be managed naturally through healthy lifestyle changes. She recommends eating whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds, getting adequate sunlight to maintain vitamin D levels, and reducing refined carbohydrates.

A balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, regular exercise for at least 150 minutes a week, and stress-management practices like yoga and meditation can also help control symptoms. These habits may improve fertility, support weight management, and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.