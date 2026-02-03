Bhagyashree shares her easy ‘comfort food’ recipe for better gut health using everyday ingredients; see how to make it

She then highlighted the role of curd in digestion, adding, “Curd is probiotic, which means it helps with digestion.”

Explaining the idea behind the recipe, Bhagyashree said, “To improve gut health, today’s recipe is one of my comfort foods. All its ingredients are beneficial for the stomach. They help cool the gut and improve gut health.”

Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree may have stepped back from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, but she continues to stay closely connected with her fans through her passion for health and wellness. The 56-year-old actor shares an easy, comforting recipe that focuses on improving gut health using simple, everyday ingredients. In a February 3 Instagram post, she explained how this dish helps cool the stomach and supports digestion. (Also read: 49-year-old woman shares how ignoring diabetes for years pushed her sugar levels to 450: ‘It's a slow, silent killer’ )

What are the health benefits Talking about vegetables and their benefits, she shared, “Onion contains quercetin, which helps reduce inflammation. Pumpkin helps cool the stomach and is rich in fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins A and C.”

Bhagyashree also pointed out the importance of fats and spices in gut health. “Mustard oil contains butyric acid, which helps control gut inflammation. Curry leaves, asafoetida (hing), and kasuri methi all promote gut health,” she explained.

(Also read: Bhagyashree shares quick workout that ‘covers both cardio and strength training': Do it anywhere, anytime without gym ) Ending with a tip to enhance texture and taste, Bhagyashree said, “To make the pumpkin raita more crunchy, you can also add crushed peanuts. Juicy dips for everyday meals.”

