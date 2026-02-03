Bhagyashree shares her easy ‘comfort food’ recipe for better gut health using everyday ingredients; see how to make it
Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree reveals an easy, wholesome recipe that boosts gut health using simple, everyday ingredients for better digestion.
Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree may have stepped back from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, but she continues to stay closely connected with her fans through her passion for health and wellness. The 56-year-old actor shares an easy, comforting recipe that focuses on improving gut health using simple, everyday ingredients. In a February 3 Instagram post, she explained how this dish helps cool the stomach and supports digestion. (Also read: 49-year-old woman shares how ignoring diabetes for years pushed her sugar levels to 450: ‘It's a slow, silent killer’ )
What is Bhagyashree’s go-to gut recipe
Explaining the idea behind the recipe, Bhagyashree said, “To improve gut health, today’s recipe is one of my comfort foods. All its ingredients are beneficial for the stomach. They help cool the gut and improve gut health.”
She then highlighted the role of curd in digestion, adding, “Curd is probiotic, which means it helps with digestion.”
What are the health benefits
Talking about vegetables and their benefits, she shared, “Onion contains quercetin, which helps reduce inflammation. Pumpkin helps cool the stomach and is rich in fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins A and C.”
Bhagyashree also pointed out the importance of fats and spices in gut health. “Mustard oil contains butyric acid, which helps control gut inflammation. Curry leaves, asafoetida (hing), and kasuri methi all promote gut health,” she explained.
(Also read: Bhagyashree shares quick workout that ‘covers both cardio and strength training': Do it anywhere, anytime without gym )
Ending with a tip to enhance texture and taste, Bhagyashree said, “To make the pumpkin raita more crunchy, you can also add crushed peanuts. Juicy dips for everyday meals.”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist at Hindustan Times. She has a passion for fashion and beauty and is an ardent enthusiast of art and culture. With a keen eye for trends and a flair for storytelling, she brings a unique perspective to her writing.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.