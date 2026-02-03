Organic chemist reveals if psyllium husk is a good dietary fibre; shares health benefits and ideal way to consume

However, the benefits of psyllium husk are not limited to one. Taking to Instagram on January 21, organic chemist Dr Dan Gubler listed all the health benefits of psyllium husk, as well as the best way to take the substance.

Psyllium husk, more popularly known as isabgol, is a form of soluble dietary fibre that is obtained from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant. It is well known for its laxative property and is easily available over the counter.

Health benefits of psyllium husk According to Dr Gubler, psyllium husk is an inexpensive, gluten-free substance that is not hard on the kidneys and provides the following health benefits.

Reduce appetite and lose weight

Reduce the risk of a heart attack

Improve digestion

High in soluble fibre

Lower cholesterol

Control blood sugar

Relieve constipation and diarrhoea

Lower blood pressure

Reduce HbA1c (glycated haemoglobin; test shows average blood sugar levels) How to take psyllium husk Psyllium husk needs to be ingested with plenty of water to obtain the health benefits. It is a choking hazard when taken dry, cautioned Dr Gubler, and can potentially cause gas and bloating.

Those who are to take psyllium husk for the first time can start with one-half of a teaspoon and work their way up. For the rest, ten grams (or two teaspoons) of psyllium husk powder mixed with eight ounces of water or another sugar-free liquid should be drunk immediately before it thickens up. This should be done 30 minutes before a meal, four to five times a week.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.