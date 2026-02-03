Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Organic chemist reveals if psyllium husk is a good dietary fibre; shares health benefits and ideal way to consume

    Dr Dan Gubler lists how incorporating psyllium husk in the diet improves overall health, but warns against consuming it without sufficient water. 

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 2:26 PM IST
    By Debapriya Bhattacharya
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Psyllium husk, more popularly known as isabgol, is a form of soluble dietary fibre that is obtained from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant. It is well known for its laxative property and is easily available over the counter.

    Psyllium is obtained from the husk of the Plantago ovata. (Pixabay)
    Psyllium is obtained from the husk of the Plantago ovata. (Pixabay)

    Also Read | Texas-based doctor reveals 7-step plan to reverse insulin resistance in 90 days: ‘Fix the morning…’

    However, the benefits of psyllium husk are not limited to one. Taking to Instagram on January 21, organic chemist Dr Dan Gubler listed all the health benefits of psyllium husk, as well as the best way to take the substance.

    Health benefits of psyllium husk

    According to Dr Gubler, psyllium husk is an inexpensive, gluten-free substance that is not hard on the kidneys and provides the following health benefits.

    • Reduce appetite and lose weight
    • Reduce the risk of a heart attack
    • Improve digestion
    • High in soluble fibre
    • Lower cholesterol
    • Control blood sugar
    • Relieve constipation and diarrhoea
    • Lower blood pressure
    • Reduce HbA1c (glycated haemoglobin; test shows average blood sugar levels)

    How to take psyllium husk

    Psyllium husk needs to be ingested with plenty of water to obtain the health benefits. It is a choking hazard when taken dry, cautioned Dr Gubler, and can potentially cause gas and bloating.

    Those who are to take psyllium husk for the first time can start with one-half of a teaspoon and work their way up. For the rest, ten grams (or two teaspoons) of psyllium husk powder mixed with eight ounces of water or another sugar-free liquid should be drunk immediately before it thickens up. This should be done 30 minutes before a meal, four to five times a week.

    Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

    This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Health/Organic Chemist Reveals If Psyllium Husk Is A Good Dietary Fibre; Shares Health Benefits And Ideal Way To Consume
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes