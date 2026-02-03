Texas-based doctor reveals 7-step plan to reverse insulin resistance in 90 days: ‘Fix the morning…’
Dr Sarwat Makkani's plan to improve insulin sensitivity includes a healthy breakfast, reduced snacks, and increased movement throughout the day.
Insulin resistance, or impaired insulin sensitivity, is an increasingly common disorder in which the cells in our muscles, fat, and liver do not respond to the pancreatic hormone as they should. This leads to blood sugar levels being unregulated and increases the risk of diabetes.
However, insulin resistance can be reversed by forming healthy habits, according to Dr Sarwat Makkani, a board-certified internal medicine doctor based in Texas. Taking to Instagram on January 10, she shared seven changes that one needs to make to reverse their insulin resistance in 90 days.
“Most women stay insulin resistant because their habits keep the insulin elevated from the moment they wake up,” noted Dr Makkani. The changes she recommended are listed as follows.
1. Fix the morning spike
Breakfast triggers cravings and crashes, highlighted Dr Makkani. Toasts, bagels, cereals, pastries, fruit-only smoothies, or skipping breakfast altogether and running on coffee is not ideal while trying to reverse insulin resistance.
2. Protein and fibre before caffeine
When it comes to a healthy breakfast, one should focus on food first. Breakfast should open with protein and fibre, then coffee.
3. Protein at every meal
Most women undereat protein, noted Dr Makkani. That shows up as cravings, fatigue, and late-night snacking, and should be avoided.
4. Stop eating all day
Grazing from morning to evening keeps insulin levels elevated the entire day, and thus lowers insulin sensitivity. Thus, the habit has to go.
5. Reduce the eating window
According to Dr Makkani, there should be three full meals throughout the day, a clear stopping time in the evening, and no late-night food.
6. Eating order matters
To improve insulin sensitivity and lower sugar spike, one should eat proteins first, vegetables and fibres next, and carbohydrates in the very end of the meal.
7. Move throughout the day
One workout doesn’t undo 10 hours of sitting, cautioned Dr Makkani. Frequent movement matters.
“Fix the morning, stop the grazing, anchor meals with protein, and the whole day gets easier,” is the doctor’s mantra to reach the goal.
