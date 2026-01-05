NHS doctor shares 3 ways to improve insulin sensitivity: ‘Leaving gap between meals…’

In the discourse around weight gain and blood sugar management, insulin is usually vilified and given a bad reputation. But there is more to this picture, and it is usually insulin resistance, not insulin itself, that lies at the root of the problem. Insulin itself is not the problem, but making that hormone overwork is. (Freepik)

Dr Amir Khan, a general practitioner working in the UK-based National Health Service, revealed in an Instagram post on January 5, dispelling common fears around insulin and explaining how small changes can help improve insulin sensitivity.

To show insulin's role in a positive light, he called out all the fears around it, saying it has had a ‘bad PR team and actually, insulin is a vital hormone which is responsible for moving sugar from blood to cells for energy. The actual problem arises, not from insulin's basic existence, but when it is too much, exceeding the normal levels, which is when cells stop reacting to it. This is called insulin resistance, and it is a major health concern as it is associated with weight gain, inflammation, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and fatigue.

But the doctor assured that insulin sensitivity can improve, and it is very changeable:

1. Move your muscles

The first recommendation to reduce insulin sensitivity is to move your muscles. Dr Khan stated that muscles act like insulin sponges. Explaining this, he said, “When you move, particularly things like strength training, brisk walking, short bursts of higher effort, your muscles take up glucose without needing much insulin." But one doesn't need to spend hours in the gym because, as per the doctor, consistent activity matters more than intensity. What does this mean? If you regularly incorporate movement into your day, even if for a few minutes, such as brisk walk after meals, your health improves.

2. Give insulin a break

How often you eat can impact insulin levels and, in turn, insulin sensitivity too. Dr Khan asserted that insulin is actually meant to rise and fall, not stay elevated for extended periods, reiterating that you should avoid keeping insulin switched on all day.

How do you prevent? He said, “Things that can help with that are leaving gaps between meals, reducing constant snacking, and eating meals that include protein, fibre, and healthy fats.” When you follow these practices regularly, the cells become more responsive to insulin levels.

3. Sleep more, stress less

Sleep and stress are equally important when it comes to insulin regulation. A chain reaction occurs: when you sleep less, cortisol rises, and this stress hormone is also responsible for increasing blood sugar. The doctor noted that even a few nights of poor sleep can affect insulin. The key point to remember, according to Dr Khan, is that insulin is not the main culprit, but when it is overworked, the body's system breaks down, leading to fatigue, weight gain, and long-term metabolic issues.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.