Does your eyelid twitch randomly? NHS doctor explains medical cause of weird but common symptoms that people experience

From a twitching eyelid to sudden nervous sweating or an urgent dash to the loo after coffee, the body has a habit of doing things that can feel odd, random or even worrying. But in most cases, these everyday quirks aren't signs that something is wrong - they're the result of normal physiological processes at work. What often seems strange or unexplained usually has a clear medical reason behind it, and understanding these signals can help take the fear out of common bodily experiences.

Dr Amir Khan, a general physician working with NHS England, resident doctor on ITV's Lorraine and Good Morning Britain, and host of the No Appointment Necessary podcast, has shared five seemingly strange symptoms that many people experience - often without realising what actually causes them. In an Instagram video shared on January 3, the general practitioner explains, “All of this isn't your body malfunctioning, it's just doing its thing. Most of these symptoms are completely harmless, but if they're persistent or affecting your quality of life, that's when it's time to speak to your doctor.’”

Eyelid twitch

According to Dr Khan, when your eyelid starts twitching randomly like it's doing its own little dance, it is a result of a condition called myochimia. However, he assures that it is not a cause for concern unless it spreads beyond the eyes or persists for a long duration.

The physician explains, “It's a spontaneous involuntary muscle contraction, usually of a particular muscle in the eyelid, often triggered by things like caffeine, fatigue, or stress. You don't need to worry. It's benign and self-limiting in most cases. But if it does spread beyond the eye or doesn't stop after a few weeks, speak to your GP.”

Post-coffee toilet run

For many people, drinking coffee - especially first thing in the morning - triggers strong bowel movements, often sending them rushing to the loo soon after their first sip. This is a natural digestive system response to caffeine that signals your gut to get moving.

Dr Khan elaborates, “That's thanks to your gastrocholic reflex, a natural response where stretching the stomach sends signals to the colon to get moving. Caffeine makes this stronger by stimulating gastrain, a hormone that promotes digestion, smooth muscle squeezing or contractions of your bowels, and increases movement in your gut overall. It's especially strong after fasting overnight. It's not diarrhea. It's just your gut waking up to its clock and doing its job.”

Shortness of breath while talking

Feeling short of breath while talking - despite being otherwise healthy - is also a fairly common experience and often points to a breathing pattern disorder known as dysfunctional breathing.

Dr Khan explains this as, “This means your breathing is shallow, rapid, and mainly upper chest-based instead of coming from the diaphragm. It can be caused by chronic stress or anxiety, habitual over-breathing or poor posture or poor vocal use.”

Medical symptoms getting worse at night

In some cases, medical symptoms - including pain, stress or anxiety - tend to worsen as the day goes on. The general physician attributes this pattern to natural fluctuations in cortisol levels throughout the day, along with shifts in the body’s circadian rhythm.

Dr Khan points out, “Your cortisol levels drop in the evening. Cortisol is an anti-inflammatory hormone. So without it, pain and swelling can feel worse. Also, your circadian rhythm shifts, making your body more sensitive to stimuli at night, and your brain has fewer distractions, so it notices every heartbeat, ache, or worry more clearly. This combination makes everything feel louder. But knowing that can help you manage it better.”

Nervous sweating

Dr Khan explains that nervous or emotional sweating - such as noticing your hands, feet or back becoming sweaty purely due to nerves or stress - is an emotional response triggered by the parasympathetic nervous system.

He emphasises, “This is emotional sweating. It involves crying sweat glands mostly in your palms, soles, and armpits and is triggered by your parasympathetic nervous system. That's the fight-or-flight response. Unlike sweating to cool your body, emotional sweating happens due to psychological stress.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.