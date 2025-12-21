Magnesium deficiency: 5 silent signs like eye-twitching that you should never ignore

Magnesium deficiency, medically known as hypomagnesemia, often develops quietly and goes unnoticed. One of its earliest and most common signs is eye twitching, a symptom that many people ignore or attribute to stress or fatigue. So, how is magnesium linked to eye twitching? 5 silent signs like eye-twitching that you should never ignore today(Freepik)

Magnesium plays a crucial role in calming nerve activity and relaxing muscles. When levels drop, nerves can become overstimulated, leading to involuntary eyelid muscle spasms. Factors such as stress, lack of sleep, caffeine intake, and dry eyes may worsen the condition.

According to the National Library of Medicine, long-term and severe magnesium deficiency has also been associated with nystagmus, a condition marked by involuntary eye movements.

Experts emphasize that food should be the first approach to correcting a magnesium deficiency, with supplements considered only when dietary intake falls short. Magnesium-rich foods include nuts, legumes, soy products, whole grains, and fruits such as bananas.

However, timing, quantity, and individual health conditions matter. Explaining this further, dietician Vidhi Chawla, founder of Aesthetic Nutrition Clinic, tells Health Shots: "Magnesium deficiency rarely announces itself loudly, but the body always leaves clues. Recognising these early signs and correcting them through diet and mindful supplementation can prevent long-term complications and restore overall balance."

Importance of magnesium

Magnesium is one of the important minerals that your body needs, as it supports the biochemical and cellular processes. Magnesium acts as a cofactor in more than 300 enzymatic reactions that help to produce and use cellular energy (ATP), synthesize proteins and nucleic acids (DNA/RNA), and regulate ion channels that control nerve signaling and muscle function, says PubMed Central.

Plus, as per the dietician, magnesium supports:

Normal muscle and nerve function

Energy production and metabolism

Blood pressure and blood sugar regulation

Bone health and vitamin D activation

Stress response and sleep quality.

5 silent signs of magnesium deficiency

A dietitian shares a few signs you must not ignore that may indicate magnesium deficiency:

Eye-twitching or muscle spasm

This is the earliest sign that indicates the lack of magnesium in the body. On the other hand, magnesium relaxes muscles; low levels can cause involuntary twitching, especially around the eyes or calves.

Frequent headaches or migraines

Low levels of magnesium may affect blood vessel function and neurotransmitter balance, triggering tension headaches or migraines.

Poor sleep or restlessness

Magnesium supports GABA, which is a calming neurotransmitter. The lack of magnesium causes difficulty falling asleep or non-restorative sleep.

Mood changes

Deficiency of magnesium causes irritability, changes in mood, or heightened stress sensitivity, which can be linked to inadequate magnesium intake.

How much magnesium do I need?

According to the National Institutes of Health , magnesium requirements vary by age and sex. Adult men typically need 400–420 mg per day, while adult women require 310–320 mg. Pregnant women need about 350–360 mg daily, and breastfeeding women require 310–320 mg of magnesium per day.

Note: The dietician says to be mindful of the intake of magnesium and also consult a doctor.

Who is at risk?

A dietitian says that magnesium deficiency is more common than assumed, especially among:

People with high stress levels.

Those who consume highly processed diets.

Individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance.

People with digestive issues (IBS, poor absorption).

Excessive caffeine or alcohol consumption.

Athletes and people who sweat heavily.

Magnesium-rich foods

Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds

Almonds, cashews, peanuts

Spinach, amaranth, methi

Whole grains (brown rice, millets, oats)

Dark chocolate (70%+)

Bananas and avocados

Consistent intake through food is the safest and most sustainable approach, says the dietician.

Magnesium supplementation

The dietician says that if symptoms persist despite a balanced diet, supplementation may be considered under professional guidance.

Types recommended: Magnesium glycinate or citrate (better absorption, gentler on the gut)

When to take: Evening or before bed, especially if sleep or muscle cramps are concerns.

Caution: Excess supplementation can cause diarrhea, low blood pressure, or interactions with medications. Avoid self-prescribing high doses.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)