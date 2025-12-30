Gangaram neurologist with 37 years of experience shares 7 hacks to manage migraine symptoms during the holidays

As Christmas parties roll into New Year celebrations, the festive season brings late nights, rich food, dehydration, loud music and flashing lights - a joyful mix that can quickly turn moments of cheer into lingering discomfort for those with migraine patterns. Often dismissed as “just a bad headache”, migraines tend to flare up around this time of year, making it especially important to recognise triggers early and plan ahead to keep the celebrations pain-free. Try out Dr Rohatgi's recommendations for a migraine-free festive season.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr. Anshu Rohatgi, Vice Chairman and Senior Consultant Neurologist at Sir Gangaram Hospital, Old Rajendra Nagar, New Delhi, with 37 years of experience in the practice, told HT Lifestyle, “The last few months of the year can be especially tough for those with migraines because several triggers overlap - stress, sleep disruption, dehydration, and sensory overload. We often see an uptick in migraine attacks around this time. Small lifestyle adjustments like staying hydrated, eating balanced meals, and taking quiet breaks between events can make a big difference in keeping symptoms under control. For those who continue to experience frequent or severe migraines, newer treatment options and preventive therapies can help reduce both the intensity and frequency of attacks.”

He highlights that a bit of planning can go a long way in keeping migraines from gatecrashing your celebrations. Here are seven smart ways to stay prepared and enjoy the season painfree:

1. Recognise your triggers

Dr Rohatgi notes that the festive season often leads to sensory overload, exposing the body to multiple migraine triggers at the same time - including “irregular sleep schedules, skipped meals, sugary and oily foods, dehydration, flashing lights, and loud music.”

Increased screen time - driven by constant social media engagement and photo sharing - also adds to eye strain, further contributing to visual fatigue and discomfort. The neurologist suggests, “Identifying which triggers affect you most, through a migraine diary or tracking app, is the first step to prevention.”

2. Stay hydrated

According to Dr Rohatgi, even mild dehydration can spark or worsen a migraine. He recommends, “Amidst the bustle, make it a habit to sip water regularly, especially if you’re consuming caffeine or alcohol, both of which deplete hydration. Keep a refillable bottle handy during outings and alternate every cocktail with a glass of water.”

3. Don’t skip meals

The neurologist’s advice is to avoid skipping meals, because long gaps between meals cause blood sugar to dip, which is one of the most common migraine triggers. He recommends, “Plan ahead - carry nuts, fruit, or energy bars to keep your energy stable, particularly if meal timings are uncertain. Avoid excessive processed or salty snacks and pace your intake of sweets to prevent spikes and crashes.”

4. Prioritise sleep

Dr Rohatgi highlights that sleep disruption or deprivation - whether due to late-night parties or erratic schedules - can disturb the brain’s migraine control mechanisms, making individuals more vulnerable to attacks.

He advises, “Try to maintain a consistent sleep-wake cycle even during holidays. A short nap before an evening event or using an eye mask and earplugs afterward can help reset your rest routine.”

Sensory overload can trigger migraine attacks.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

5. Manage sensory overload

Overstimulation due to bright lights, loud music and crowds can intensify migraine symptoms. Dr Rohatgi recommends, “If possible, choose seats away from speakers or strobe lights at parties. Take short breaks in quieter, dimly lit spaces - even 10 minutes of calm can make a difference. Wearing tinted glasses or using earplugs can also help manage overstimulation.”

6. Go easy on caffeine and alcohol

According to the neurologist, both caffeine and alcohol act as double-edged swords for people prone to migraines, offering temporary relief in some cases while triggering or worsening symptoms in others.

He explains, “While small amounts of caffeine can sometimes help relieve early symptoms, overconsumption or withdrawal can trigger attacks. Similarly, alcohol - especially red wine, champagne, and dark spirits - can dilate blood vessels and worsen headaches. Moderation is key.”

7. Track and treat early

Dr Rohatgi points out that during the festive rush, people often overlook early warning signs like visual blurring, neck stiffness, or light sensitivity. Treating migraines early, ideally within the first hour, can prevent full-blown attacks.

He stresses, “Keeping prescribed medication handy and acting quickly ensures faster relief with minimal disruption. Newer options, which block the CGRP receptor and are available in orally dispensable and injectable forms, along with other options like neuromodulation devices and other preventive therapies, offer promising ways to improve migraine control. Doctors may also recommend a mix of medication, lifestyle changes, and non-invasive treatments for comprehensive care.”

The neurologist concludes, “If migraines are frequent, severe, or disrupting your daily life, it’s important to consult a neurologist. Migraines that come with unusual symptoms, such as vision problems or numbness, may require immediate medical attention.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.