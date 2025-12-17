Cardiologist warns ‘leg cramps are not always just dehydration’ and can signal underlying disease; shares 7 causes

Leg cramps are often brushed off as a minor inconvenience - blamed on dehydration, fatigue or a long day on your feet. But frequent cramping in the legs can be your body’s way of signalling something more serious. From circulatory and cardiovascular conditions such as peripheral artery disease and venous insufficiency to electrolyte imbalances, nerve issues and metabolic disorders, leg cramps can point to underlying health concerns that should not be ignored. Understanding what your legs are trying to tell you can make all the difference in catching problems early and protecting long-term health. Leg cramps can signal circulatory disorders like PAD and venous insufficiency.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, is breaking down seven possible causes of leg cramps and stressing why they should not be ignored, as they may signal underlying conditions that require medical attention. He highlights, “Leg cramps are not normal and they’re not always ‘just dehydration’. Your legs are trying to tell you something. If your legs cramp often, don’t ignore it. Your body is sending signals - listen early, not after a complication.”

Peripheral artery disease

Dr Yaranov highlights that leg cramps triggered by walking which subside when you stop can be caused by reduced blood flow due to peripheral artery disease (PAD), caused by blocked arteries in the legs. He stresses, “Ignored long enough, it becomes limb-threatening. If your ‘charley horse’ shows up with activity, get checked.”

Venous insufficiency

According to the cardiologist, legs that feel heavy, swell up by evening and start cramping up at night can be a sign of venous insufficiency. He explains, “Veins that can’t return blood effectively cause fluid pooling and muscle irritation. Those bulging veins and restless legs? Not cosmetic but circulatory.”

Electrolyte problems

Dr Yaranov notes that leg cramps can also stem from low electrolyte levels - particularly magnesium, potassium and calcium - a common issue in people taking diuretics, consuming inadequate electrolytes or experiencing dehydration. He points out, “Muscles misfire when the chemistry is off.”

Nerve issues

According to Dr Yaranov, leg cramps may also arise from nerve-related issues, including sciatica, neuropathy and spinal compression. He explains that burning sensations accompanied by tingling and night-time cramps are typically linked to nerve disorders rather than muscle issues.

Medications

Certain medications - including diuretics, statins, some asthma treatments and antidepressants - can also trigger leg cramps in some individuals. Dr Yaranov highlights, “If cramps started after a new prescription, the timeline matters.”

Overuse and under-recovery

Leg cramps can also occur when the legs are overworked and not given adequate time for rest and recovery. Dr Yaranov states, “Long shifts, heavy workouts, poor sleep - muscles tighten, tendons stiffen, and the legs revolt.”

Metabolic and hormonal issues

According to the cardiologist, certain metabolic and hormonal issues like thyroid disorders, anaemia and vitamin D deficiency can cause cramping in legs. He explains, “These make the legs fatigue easily and cramp more often.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.