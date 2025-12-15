Cardiologist shares why not just green tea but 8 other drinks can lower cholesterol and triglycerides for clean arteries

High cholesterol and triglycerides do not show symptoms, yet they quietly raise your risk of heart disease, stroke, and clogged arteries. And while medication, exercise, and diet are essential, most people do not realize that certain everyday drinks can also support healthier lipid levels. Yes, certain healthy drinks can improve fat metabolism, reduce inflammation, and help your arteries stay clear. Many of these drinks come from common kitchen ingredients and offer so many essential nutrients. From teas rich in antioxidants to fiber-dense beverages that bind cholesterol, give these drinks a try to manage cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Healthy drinks that may help lower cholesterol and triglycerides.(Adobe Stock)

What is cholesterol and triglycerides?

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance your body uses to build cells and produce hormones. It becomes harmful only when LDL (bad cholesterol) increases and starts clogging your arteries. "Triglycerides, on the other hand, are the fats your body stores for energy. When their levels rise, often due to sugary foods, excess calories, or inactivity, they thicken the blood and raise your risk of heart disease," Dr Satish L, Consultant Cardiologist at SPARSH Hospital, tells Health Shots. Keeping both in check is essential for a healthy heart.

9 drinks to lower cholesterol and triglycerides

1. Green tea

Green tea is one of the most heart-friendly drinks. It is rich in catechins, powerful antioxidants that help reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) while easing inflammation in the arteries. Dr Satish L says 1–2 cups a day can support better lipid balance. A study in the Nutrition Journal found that green tea extract significantly lowered total and LDL cholesterol in adults.

2. Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea works like a natural heart tonic. Its antioxidants help keep arteries flexible, reduce oxidative stress, and support stable blood pressure. Regular intake may help regulate cholesterol levels and keep your heart healthy.

3. Oat drinks

Oat drinks are high in beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that forms a gel-like texture in the gut. This fiber binds cholesterol and prevents its absorption. A study in the International Journal of Molecular Medicine confirms that beta-glucans help lower LDL and triglycerides by interacting with bile salts and improving digestion.

4. Flaxseed water or smoothie

Flaxseeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that help control overall lipid levels. They also reduce inflammation inside the arteries. For maximum benefit, Dr Satish L suggests consuming freshly blended flaxseed water or adding powdered flaxseed to smoothies.

5. Garlic water

Garlic contains allicin, a natural compound known for reducing plaque buildup and lowering LDL cholesterol. Many people prefer consuming garlic water on an empty stomach to support better cardiovascular health. Regular use may help maintain cleaner arteries.

6. Fenugreek water

Fenugreek seeds are rich in soluble fiber, which lowers the absorption of fat and sugar in the bloodstream. Drinking soaked fenugreek water may help reduce both cholesterol and triglycerides, especially when combined with dietary changes.

7. Beetroot juice

Beetroot is high in nitrates that convert into nitric oxide, improving blood flow and reducing arterial stiffness. A study in the Medical Laboratory Journal found that beetroot juice significantly lowered triglycerides, total cholesterol, and LDL levels compared with placebo.

8. Lemon water

Lemon water is rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps improve fat metabolism. It supports liver function, an organ crucial for cholesterol processing. It is an easy drink to add to your morning routine.

9. Amla juice

Amla juice is known for its strong antioxidant properties. A study in Current Science shows that amla helps lower LDL while boosting HDL (good cholesterol). Its polyphenols support healthier arteries and better heart function. Dr Satish L notes that including amla juice regularly can enhance overall lipid control.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)