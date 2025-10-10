Gastroenterologist shares 5 healthy morning drinks, better than coffee or tea: From amla juice to jeera water

A drink holds a very important spot in the morning routine for many. The first drink quenches the thirst and gets you ready for the day. Often, tea and coffee are among the most popular choices. But there are healthier alternatives to switch to. Say no to coffee or tea and instead switch to healthier alternatives. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Acidity and bloating continue despite medications? Gastroenterologist reveals this reason behind common gut issues

To understand which morning drinks work better, especially for your gut health, Dr Vinay Dhir, the chairman of the Institute of Digestive and Liver Care (IDL Care) at SL Raheja Hospital in Mumbai, a Fortis Associate, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 major healthy switches.

5 healthy morning drinks

The drinks he suggested also included desi options, including Indian fruit juices, herbal extractions and spice infusions. Here are the drinks Dr Dhir recommended, along with why and how they work for your gut health:

1. Warm lemon water:

High in vitamin C and antioxidants, lemon water supports digestion and stimulates the production of bile, which helps with overall gut motility.

The alkaline effect can also help maintain stomach pH balance and regular bowel movements.

2. Jeera (cumin) water:

Comprises cumin seeds that promote healthy gut bacteria and possess intrinsic anti-inflammatory elements.

Jeera water boosts digestive enzyme activity, provides relief from bloating, and ensures better nutrient assimilation.

3. Amla juice (Indian gooseberry):

Rich in polyphenols and vitamin C, amla juice stabilises the gut lining and regulates acid release.

Its antioxidant activity promotes immunity and diminishes oxidative stress, which may be advantageous for gut health.

4. Aloe vera juice:

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and soothing effects on the intestine and may help relieve constipation.

It stimulates the repair of mucosal tissue and could help alleviate irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms.

5. Warm water with psyllium husk:

Psyllium husk is a soluble fibre that enhances stool consistency and favorably supports microbiome diversity.

It bulks up stool, facilitating easier bowel movement, and minimises gut inflammation.

Why drink these instead of coffee or tea?

Acidity is one of the common consequences of drinking coffee in the morning. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

This puts the morning drink options into a new perspective, allowing you to swap out tea or coffee from morning staples. What you begin your day with does more than quenching your thirst or shake off grogginess. The effects are lasting and strongly shape your day. As per Dr Dhir risks of acidity remain from morning tea and coffee.

“The healthy beverages I suggested encourage hydration, facilitate mild gut cleansing, and exclude the acidity, dehydration, and stimulant addiction often linked with coffee and tea. Beginning the day with these beverages may initiate digestive processes and create a healthier environment for microorganisms," Dr Dhir explained.

With gut wellness being frequently at the epicentre of health discourse, the common beverages, tea or coffee, are increasingly being reconsidered. Time and again, experts urge to switch to better alternatives that help to hydrate and support gut functions.

One of the most common missteps is drinking tea in bed, before breakfast. To read more about what happens if you drink tea on an empty stomach, click here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.