Fortis gastroenterologist says tea on empty stomach is ‘basically acid’; explains how it affects gut and liver

Starting your day with a cup of tea has become a comforting ritual for millions, but many don't realise it could be affecting their health. Drinking tea on an empty stomach, in particular, can have hidden consequences. Dr. Shubham Vatsya, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, shared in his September 6 Instagram post how this habit can disturb the digestive system and put strain on the liver over time. (Also read: Gastroenterologist warns just 1 soda a day can lead to advanced fatty liver by age 30: ‘Even young, healthy people…’ ) Drinking tea on an empty stomach can increase acidity and harm gut health, warns experts.(Freepik)

Why you should not drink tea on an empty stomach

Dr. Shubham explains in his post that most Indian parents can't imagine starting their day without a cup of tea in bed. But this small ritual could be silently affecting their gut, liver, and blood pressure.

"If you drink tea first thing in the morning, its side effects slowly show up when consumed on an empty stomach. The first thing that happens is acid production, leading to indigestion. Overnight, the empty stomach's digestive system gets a spike, which can result in acidity, gas, and erosion of the gut lining," says Dr. Shubham.

What's the right way to have your morning tea

He adds, "If your parents have high blood pressure, tea can further increase their stress hormone, cortisol. The combination of milk and tea leaves can also affect the gut and liver from the inside. If you really love them, instead of tea, start giving them cumin water in the morning, their gut will thank you, and you'll feel grateful for it too."

In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Priya Palan, Dietitian at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, explains why you shouldn't drink tea on an empty stomach. "Tea contains tannins that can cause a bit of acidity. If a person has severe acidity, then it's better to avoid having a very strong cup of tea first thing in the morning. You can add a little more milk to make it milder in that case," says Palan. Click here to read the full article.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.