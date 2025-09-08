Gastroenterologist warns just 1 soda a day can lead to advanced fatty liver by age 30: ‘Even young, healthy people…’

Soda has become a staple in many people's diets, from office lunches to late-night snacks. What seems like a small indulgence can quietly affect your liver's health over time. Gastroenterologist Vivian Asamoah explains in her September 3 Instagram post how consuming just one soda a day may lead to advanced fatty liver disease in people as young as 30. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares 7 common mistakes people make while cooking in air fryer: ‘Always clean the tray and use…’ ) Daily soda consumption linked to liver damage in young adults, warns expert. (Shutterstock)

Can just 1 soda a day damage your liver

"Even just one sugar-sweetened soda a day can quietly set the stage for serious liver damage over time. As a GI doctor, I've seen many young, otherwise healthy people walk into my office shocked to hear the words' fatty liver disease,'" says Dr. Vivian.

She adds, “The hardest part? The liver often doesn't give early warning signs. By the time you notice symptoms, the damage may already be underway.”

Quoting a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, Dr. Vivian notes that just 5–7 years of daily soda consumption can push your liver toward:

– Fatty liver disease (MASLD)

– Liver scarring (fibrosis)

– Inflammation and long-term damage

How to protect your liver

"And here's what many don't realise: fatty liver isn't just an 'older person's' problem. I've diagnosed it in people in their 20s and 30s," she says. Dr. Vivian also mentions that the FDA recently approved a GLP-1 medication for MASLD with moderate to advanced fibrosis, a significant step forward, but stresses that prevention remains key.

"The good news? Small swaps make a big difference. Choosing water, sparkling water, or unsweetened tea instead of soda isn't just cutting sugar, it's protecting your liver, your energy, and your long-term health," she advises.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.