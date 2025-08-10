Is your liver at risk? Doctors explain the top 3 causes of liver damage and how you can prevent it

Liver health is vital as it is responsible for key body functions like filtering toxins, storing nutrients, and supporting digestion. It is one of the most important organs, making it very important to adopt healthy diet and lifestyle habits for safeguarding it. So, one needs to be cautious regarding liver damage. HT Lifestyle talked to experts to understand the main causes of liver damage and what one can do to prevent them. Abdominal pain, especially in the upper right side of the abdomen, is one of the warning signs of liver damage.(Shutterstock)

3 causes of liver damage

Liver damage can originate from a variety of causes, and understanding them is key to prevention. If you know the causes, you will be able to seek timely medical help. Dr Pavan Dhoble, consultant, gastroenterology, PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, shared three crucial contributors to liver damage:

1. Alcohol

Alcohol can harm the liver in two ways.

The short-term injury caused by alcohol is due to intoxication of alcohol, which is called acute alcoholic hepatitis.

Long-term alcohol use can lead to cirrhosis of the liver, which has multiple stages depending on the intake of alcohol. This damage is worsened if there’s underlying fatty liver disease.

2. Food

Overeating, especially high-calorie junk food and sugary drinks, can lead to obesity, which in turn causes Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

It is also called metabolic liver disease.

NAFLD is typically a lifestyle-driven condition and if left unchecked can also lead progress to cirrhosis of the liver.

3. Viral

Short-term liver inflammation is often caused by hepatotropic viruses, mainly Hepatitis A and E.

These are food and waterborne viruses typically linked to contaminated water or food and poor sanitation.

In contrast, Hepatitis B and C viruses cause chronic or long-term damage and are transmitted through infected blood and syringes or from mother to child.

How to prevent liver damage?

When it comes to liver health, early action and preventive care can make all the difference.

Dr Dinesh Zirpe, director - liver transplantation and HPB surgeon, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune, shared some practical measures that help to prevent liver damage and maintain overall liver health.

Highlighting all the risk factors, he said, “Preventing liver damage can be achieved by reducing alcohol intake. For those who are at risk, vaccines for hepatitis A and B are available and strongly advised. Currently, there are medications available that make hepatitis C curable. For those with risk factors such as being overweight, diabetes, or a previous history of alcohol consumption, it is essential to attend regular check-ups so that any potential liver damage is detected and treated promptly.”

Further, Dr Dinesh Zirpe also reiterated the heightened risk from fatty liver. If this is combined with unhealthy eating habits, alcohol consumption, or viral infections, the damage can progress much faster.

