Gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist shares 8 things to do if you 'battle back to back gallbladder attacks'

A gallbladder attack, also known as biliary colic or a gallstone attack, is a sudden and severe pain caused by a gallstone blocking the bile ducts.

Things to do post gallbladder attack to recover

Olivia said, “If you had a gallbladder attack last night, your upper right quadrant is tender and you have no idea what to eat the next day because you are so afraid of food – these are the key things to do post gallbladder attack to recover better and reduce the risks of back-to-back attacks.”

She added, “For two months, I battled back-to-back gallbladder attacks. I was so sick and so reactive to food that by the end of it, I was living off broth, lentils and bananas for 2 weeks. I wish I had known what I am about to teach you now. Exceptions to this are if you have a gallstone blocked, which requires immediate medical attention. Seek urgent care if pain doesn’t stop, you have dark urine, jaundice or fever.”

Nutrition and lifestyle habits to follow

According to her, “You just had a gallbladder attack; think about it like having the stomach flu. Your body just went through a lot and needs to rest. The gallbladder is a very sensitive organ; what you do post-attack can help or make the situation worse. That means your nutrition and lifestyle habits need to support it.”

Here's what Olivia suggested you do:

1. Avoid all gallbladder trigger foods for 2 weeks to bring down inflammation – fried, greasy foods, dairy, high fat meat, avocado, nuts, sugar, vegetable oils

2. Avoid eating out for 2 weeks post attack

3. Hydrate a ton. Include electrolytes – this helps with the hangover feel

4. Do the gallbladder meridian stretch

5. Apply heat regularly the day after

6. Focus on easy to digest foods post attack- think flu diet, lots of soups

7. Fruits, veggies for snacks

8. Small, frequent meals, about 4-6

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.