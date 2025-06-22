Gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist shares 5 foods to 'save your gallbladder', reduce pain and dissolve gallstones

Incorporating certain foods into your diet and avoiding trigger foods may help support gallbladder health and reduce symptoms. Olivia Haas, a gallbladder and fatty liver nutritionist, took to Instagram on June 10 to highlight some foods that may help reduce pain, dissolve gallstones, and support gallbladder health. Also read | Gallbladder cancer: Stages, causes, risk factors, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, prevention tips Your diet is powerful when it comes to stopping gallbladder pain, attacks and improving gallbladder health. (Freepik)

Your diet can help stop gallbladder pain

She said, “Want to save your gallbladder? Start with your plate. These 5 foods naturally support bile flow, reduce inflammation, and help support your gallbladder.” However, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice on managing gallstones and gallbladder health.

Olivia added in her post, “Your diet is powerful when it comes to stopping gallbladder pain, attacks and improving gallbladder health. Take control of your gallbladder health by starting with your plate. I promise you will start to see a world of difference with your symptoms.”

In her post titled, '5 key foods to add to your diet this week if you want to reduce gallbladder pain, dissolve gallstones or improve gallbladder function', Olivia shared these:

1. Beetroots

“Beets thin sluggish bile and support methylation,” Olivia said.

2. Dandelion greens

“They stimulate natural bile release. If you're new to dandelion greens, start with dandelion root/leaf tea or toss your salads with arugula,” she added.

3. Artichokes

According to Olivia, they boost bile production and fat digestion.

4. Citrus fruits

Olivia said, “Lemon, lime, grapefruit support liver detox, bile flow, and improve bile composition.”

5. Soluble fibre

She added, “Beans, lentils, gluten-free oats, PHGG or acacia fibre-natural binder improve bowels, bile composition by binding to toxins and excreting from the body.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.