5 deliciously healthy beetroot recipes for vibrant and nutritious meals

Want to add a little more colour and nutrition to your regular meals? Beetroot is a vibrant addition to meals and a great source of vitamins, minerals and other beneficial ingredients. Like any other vegetable, root vegetables play an important role in our diet. Beetroot is one of the least popular root vegetables among consumers. However, the health benefits are too great to ignore. Beetroot is rich in nitrates, antioxidants and other essential nutrients. As well as promoting healthy skin and boosting immunity, it helps with digestion, reduces inflammation, improves blood flow and promotes heart and brain health. Discover the delicious world of beetroot with our five healthy recipes.(Pinterest)

From delicious salads to savoury curries and sweet desserts, we’ve compiled a list of 10 Indian beetroot recipes that are both healthy and delicious. Whether you are a beet lover or not, you will enjoy these vibrant beet dishes from India. (Also read: From bolognese to chilli garlic: 4 must-try spaghetti recipes that will make your taste buds sing )

Must-try beetroot recipes

1. Mini Beetroot Tikki

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Mini Beetroot Tikki recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

¾ cup boiled, peeled and grated beetroot

¼ cup grated carrot

1 small bread slice, soaked in water and crumbled

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

½ tsp chaat masala

½ tsp chilli powder

¼ tsp dried mango powder (amchur)

¼ tsp garam masala

1 tbsp cornflour

Salt to taste

Cornflour for rolling

Oil for deep-frying

For serving

Tomato ketchup

Green chutney

Method:

1.Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

2. Divide the mixture into 10 equal portions and shape each portion into 25 mm. (1”) flat round tikki.

3. Roll the tikkis in the cornflour till they are evenly coated from all the sides.

4. Heat the oil in a deep kadhai and deep-fry the tikkis, a few at a time, till they turn golden brown in colour from all the sides. Drain on an absorbent paper.

5. Serve immediately with green chutney or tomato ketchup.

2. Beetroot Poriyal

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Beetroot Poriyal recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 large beetroots

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal)

1 tsp Bengal gram (chana dal)

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

2-3 green chillies, chopped

2 dried red chillies, broken

10-12 curry leaves

A pinch of turmeric powder

Salt to taste

¼ cup scraped fresh coconut

Fried curry leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Peel and cut beetroots into small cubes.

2. Heat coconut oil in a non-stick pan, add mustard seeds, split skinless black gram, Bengal gram, asafoetida, green chillies, dried red chillies and curry leaves and sauté for a minute.

3. Add beetroot, sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add turmeric powder and salt and mix well. Cover and cook for 6-8 minutes.

4. Sprinkle coconut and take the pan off the heat. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with fried curry leaves and serve hot.

3. Beetroot Vada

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Beetroot Vada recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

¾ cup grated beetroot

1½ cups Bengal gram (chana dal), soaked with 6-8 dried red chillies for 5-6 hours and drained

10-12 curry leaves, shredded

1 tsp crushed black peppercorns

1 tsp fennel (saunf) powder

1 tbsp finely chopped ginger

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Salt to taste

¼ cup rice flour

Oil for deep frying

Filter coffee to serve

Method:

1. Put the soaked Bengal gram and soaked dried red chillies in a mixer jar. Grind to a coarse paste.

2. Transfer the paste into a large bowl. Add curry leaves, fennel powder, ginger, coriander leaves, onion, grated beetroot and salt and mix till well combined.

3. Add rice flour and mix.

4. To make vada, take small portions of the mixture and shape it into a ball. Flatten it lightly.

5. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Gently slide in a few vadas at a time and deep fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

6. Arrange the vadas on a serving plate and serve hot with filter coffee.

4. Beetroot rice

(Recipe by Chef Vineet Bhatia)

Beetroot rice recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 small beetroot, boiled and diced

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

10 curry leaves

500g boiled rice

Salt

A generous squeeze of lemon juice

Small handful coriander leaves, chopped

Method:

1. Heat oil in a sauté pan, add the mustard seeds. As soon as they begin to pop in around 30 seconds add the chopped garlic, red onion and curry leaves.

2. Sauté for a minute and add the chopped beetroot. Lightly cook the beetroots and add the boiled rice and season with salt.

3. Toss the rice with the beetroot, add lemon juice and coriander.

4. Serve warm

5. Beetroot raita

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Beetroot raita recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Beetroot Raita

1/4 cup boiled peeled and chopped beetroot

1/2 cup chopped cucumber

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

1 1/2 cups whisked fresh curd (dahi)

salt to taste

2 tsp powdered sugar

2 tsp finely chopped green chillies

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

a pinch of asafoetida (hing)

3 tbsp roughly chopped raw peanuts

1/4 cup freshly grated coconut

1/4 cup finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. To make beetroot raita, combine the beetroot, cucumber, tomatoes, curds, salt, sugar and green chilies in a deep bowl, mix well and keep aside.

2. Heat the oil in a small non-stick pan and add the cumin seeds.

3. When the seeds crackle, add the asafoetida and sauté on a medium flame for 15 seconds.

4. Pour this tempering over the raita and mix well.

5. Add the peanuts, coconut and coriander and mix well.

6. Refrigerate for at least an hour.

7. Serve the beetroot raita chilled.