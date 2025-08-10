Gastroenterologist shares healthy date dessert recipe that is ‘gut and liver friendly’

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab took to Instagram on August 7 to share a recipe for no-bake date bars that sound like a delicious and healthy treat. With ingredients like dates, almonds, pistachios, and dark chocolate, they're packed with fibre and antioxidants. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares delicious haldi dessert recipe with ghee, dry fruits if you want to try healthy Indian sweets These no-bake date bars sound like a tasty and nutritious snack or dessert option for when you are craving something sweet. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Sharing the recipe for healthy date bars, he wrote in his caption, "These no-bake date bars are gut and liver-friendly. Dates provide prebiotic fibre to fuel your gut bacteria, while almonds, pistachios, and dark chocolate offer antioxidants and healthy fats that support liver function. Sweet, simple, and made from wholesome, simple ingredients."

Dr Salhab added that you should store them in the fridge and take them out when ready to eat, as he shared the recipe. These no-bake date bars can be a nutritious snack or dessert option as nuts and dark chocolate provide healthy fats that support liver function and overall well-being, while dates are a great source of fibre, which can help fuel good gut bacteria and support a healthy gut microbiome.

Ingredients for healthy date bars

• ~14 Medjool dates

• ¼ cup of your favorite nut butter

• 2 handfuls of almonds

• 1 handful of pistachios

(or your favourite tree nuts)

• 250g vegan chocolate to melt (preferably dark chocolate 70%+ for the most health benefits)

How do you make healthy date bars?

1. Remove pits from the dates.

2. Line a baking tin with parchment paper and press the dates into a flat base.

3. Spread your nut butter evenly over the dates.

4. Top with almonds and pistachios (or other nuts).

5. Melt the chocolate and pour it over the top, spreading it out smoothly.

6. Chill in the fridge for 40 minutes or until set.

7. Slice, serve, and enjoy!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.