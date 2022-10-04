Give yourself a nutritious treat with these 5 healthy and delicious energy bars

Making your own energy bars is a fantastic way to avoid a last-minute food craving. There is always one energy bar that will do the trick, whether you don't have time to prepare breakfast, you need a boost of energy before your run, or you're looking for a nutritious treat to enjoy with your brew. Today's marketplaces provide a wide array of bars in a number of different flavours. However, you can never be certain of the ingredients' nutritional value. You can easily make energy bars at home. It only requires a few basic pantry items and a little (mainly hands-off) time. We have listed a few healthy and nutritious energy bars that you can enjoy munching on and can easily make at home. (Also read: 3 protein shake and smoothie recipes for muscle building )

Pumpkin Protein Bar

Ingredients:

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup pumpkin purée

1/2 cup honey (or maple syrup if vegan)

1/2 Tbsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

2 scoops protein powder

2 cups oats

Method:

1. Whisk together the peanut butter, pumpkin, honey, and spices in a large bowl.

2. Add in the rest of the ingredients and stir until a thick, sticky dough like consistency is formed.

3. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper and transfer the protein bar mixture into the pan.

4. Press down with a rubber spatula and smooth the top and place in the freezer for 1 hour to chill.

5. Slice into bars and enjoy cold!

2. Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars

Ingredients:

1 cup peanut butter

¾ cup vanilla protein powder

¼ cup sugar free maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

½ cup sugar free chocolate chips

2 tsp coconut oil

Method:

1. Combine peanut butter, protein powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt in a bowl. Mix together until dough forms.

2. Line a square baking dish with parchment paper. Press the dough across the bottom of the dish.

3. Combine chocolate chips and coconut oil in a bowl. Microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring between, until the chocolate is melted. Pour melted chocolate over the dough. Spread across the dough in an even layer.

4. Chill in the freezer for 5 minutes or until the chocolate sets. Gently slice into 8-12 bars, depending on your preferred size. Add flaky sea salt on top (optional) and enjoy!

3. Strawberry Oats Energy Bar

Ingredients:

1 cup oats (any type of oats)

1/2 cup crushed strawberries

1 tbsp honey

1 heaped tbsp any nut butter

Method:

1. Dry roast the oats in a pan. Then transfer it to a mixing bowl. Crush strawberries using hands or a mortar pestle.

2. Add them to the oats. Then add honey and nut butter, then mix everything well.

3. Line any container with a parchment paper. Transfer the mixture, press it down evenly. Refrigerate for 4-5 hours. Then take it out and cut into bars.

4. Alternative to making bars - you can make them as laddoo/energy balls as well! These should be stored in the refrigerator, and will be good up to 8-10 days.

4. Dark chocolate Granola Energy Bar

Ingredients:

35g Butter

95g Honey

200g Oats

80g cranberries

30g pumpkin seeds

30g sesame seeds

150g dark chocolate

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 170˚C and place the butter and honey into a small saucepan over low heat until the butter has melted.

2. Place mixture into a bowl. Add the honey mix everything together using a spoon until well combined

3. Grease and line an 18 x 18cm (7 x 7 inch) square baking tin with baking parchment and pour the mixture into the tin and level the surface.

4. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes before pouring melted dark chocolate over.

5. Pop in fridge to set cool before enjoying and eating the entire batch!

5. Coffee Energy Bar

Ingredients:

1/2 cup raw cashews

2 tbsp of ground coffee beans

1.5 cups GF rolled oats

1 cup crisp rice cereal

1/4 cup non-dairy chocolate chips

1/4 cup tsp sea salt

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup cashew butter

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

1. Mix dry in a large bowl.

2. In a smaller out bring the syrup, oil and butter to a dinner until mixed well.

3. Pour the mixture onto the dry ingredients and mix.

4. Flatten into a pan and then pop into the freezer until solid.

5. Cut it into rectangle pieces and enjoy.

