3 protein shake and smoothie recipes for muscle building
Whether you’re looking to pack on some muscle or slim down to fit into your favourite jeans again, make these protein shake recipes to complement your protein powder, maximise flavour and boost results.
Protein shakes and other similar supplements are gaining popularity as a means of accelerating muscle building. Many of the recipes substitute milk for water, which may boost your calorie intake even though it will likely result in larger and stronger muscles after working out. Protein powder mixed with water can get fairly boring to consume, particularly because the majority of us can only afford to purchase one flavour at a time. However, all you need is a blender and a little imagination to transform your protein powder into a delightful surprise. Here are the recipes that will help you feel good, work hard and hit your fitness goals.
Talking to HT Lifestyle, Jennifer Blow, Nutrition Expert at Myprotein, shared 3 delicious and healthy Protein shakes and smoothie recipes for muscle building.
1. Coffee and Cacao
Ingredients:
- 200 ml milk
- 100 ml brewed coffee
- 1Latte or Chocolate flavoured Impact Whey Protein
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 100 g banana
- 1 tsp cocoa powder
Method:
1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend on full power.
2. Add ice cubes or vanilla ice for extra texture/taste.
2. Wake-Up Matcha Whey Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 Scoop Matcha Whey Protein
- 2 Medium Sized Fresh Peaches
- 1/2 Thumb Root Ginger (grated)
- 75ml Milk
Method:
1. Chop the peaches and place into blender, along with Matcha whey, ginger and milk.
2. Blend until smooth.
3. Salted Caramel Shake
Ingredients:
- 1 scoop Salted Caramel Impact Whey Protein
- 1 scoop Instant Oats or rolled oats blended to a fine powder
- 1 small banana
- 1 tbsp Almond Butter
- 250 ml whole milk
Method:
Simply blend all ingredients together until smooth and enjoy!
