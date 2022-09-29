Navratri smoothie recipes 2022: 5 delicious smoothies to enjoy during your fast

Navratri smoothie recipes 2022: With each passing day, the nine-day Navratri fasting can get slightly monotonous with limited options and ingredients to plan your meals with. When the cravings strike, one is tempted to go for fried stuff but that could be harmful for your cholesterol and blood sugar levels. A milk product or smoothie can be quite filling and keep hunger pangs at bay. One can make variety of smoothies using vrat-friendly ingredients - from seasonal fruits, dry fruits, yoghurt, milk, cream and spices. Smoothies would not only keep your energy levels high while you fast but also provide you with essential nutrients. (Also read: Navratri special aloo recipes: Vrat-friendly potato snacks you must try)

Here are 5 delicious smoothie recipes to try during your Navratri fasting:

1. HASS n COCONUT SMOOTHIE

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Hass n Coconut smoothie

Ingredients

Hass avocado, diced - 1 no

Low fat vanilla yoghurt - ½ cup

Skimmed milk - ½ cup

Cream of Coconut - ¼ cup

Ice cubes

6-8 no dry fruits or Mint Leaves - for topping

Method:

Combine avocado, yogurt, milk, cream of coconut and ice cubes in a blender, blend until smooth. Top up with mint leaves or dry fruits or as per your choice and relish your Navratra special smoothie (See pics: Navratri 2022: 5 arbi recipe ideas to try during fasting)

2. BERRY SMOOTHIE

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Berry smoothie

Ingredients

Yoghurt (low fat) - 300 gm

Milk toned - 100 ml

Blueberries (ripe) - 50 gm

Green cardamom pwd pinch

Honey - 15 gm

Sugar (grain) - 35 gm

Method:

• Blend together blueberry and sugar in a jar

• Whisk yoghurt in another bowl till light and fluffy

• Now mix blueberry and yoghurt. Adjust consistency with milk if required. Serve in tall chilled glasses topped with blueberry and honey

3. MANGO STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Mango strawberry smoothie

Yoghurt (low fat) - 300 gm

Mango flesh ripe - 50 gm

Strawberries - 50 gm

Sugar (grain) - 40 gm

Fresh mint leaves - 5 gm

Green chilli - 1 no (small)

Ginger - 5 gm

Method:

• Blend together mango flesh, ginger, mint leaves, chilli and half sugar in a jar

• Blend together strawberry and remaining sugar in other jar

• Whisk yoghurt in another bowl till light and fluffy. Serve in tall chilled glasses by first pouring strawberry, yoghurt and then mango. Garnish with strawberry or as per your choice

4. COCONANA SMOOTHIE

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Coconana smoothie

Banana - 1 no

Skimmed Milk - ½ cup

Cream of coconut - ¼ cup

Ice-cubes - 6-8 no

Sugar (grain) - as per taste

Method:

Combine banana, skimmed milk, cream of coconut and 6-8 ice cubes in a blender and blend until smooth. Top up with rose petal or garnish as per your choice and relish your special Navratra smoothie

5. FRUITY KUTTU SMOOTHIE

(Recipe by Manpreet Kaur Paul Nutritionist- Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad)

Ingredients:

• Roasted kuttu- 2 tbsp

• Almonds- 5 to 6 (chopped)

• Foxnuts- 10 to 12 (roasted)

• Milk- 3/4th cup

• Apple and banana- 1 medium

• Cinnamon- a pinch

Method:

• Combine all the mentioned ingredients in a medium bowl, mix well and keep aside for 2 hours

• Now add the soaked mixture in a blender and then add the chunks of banana,apple and almonds to it. Blend the mixture well so that it has a smooth consistency

• Transfer the smoothie in a glass and add a pinch of cinnamon on the top before serving

• Your nutritious kuttu smoothie is ready to be consumed

Benefits:

• This smoothie is a good option for kids suffering from celiac disease

• Buckwheat (kuttu) is very good for the brain and is high on iron. So, this can serve as an excellent meal for pregnant as well as the lactating women

