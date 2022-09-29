Navratri 2022: Peanut recipes to enjoy during Navratri

Navratri 2022: The festive season is here. Navratri kickstarted for this year on September 26 and will go on till October 5. this is the time when the festival is celebrated all across the country. Known by many names, Navratri celebrates the homecoming of Goddess Durga to earth from Kailash Parvat. Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga is worshipped during this time. While Gujarat celebrates Navratri, West Bengal and North-east celebrates Durga Puja during this time. Literally translating to nine nights, Navratri is celebrated for ten days in India. One of the biggest festivals of the country, Navratri brings with itself happiness, prosperity and wealth. People deck up in new clothes and offer their puja to the goddess and seek her blessings for their families.

Navratri is also known for the lip-smacking dishes that are prepared during this time. From main courses to the desserts, Navratri-special dishes win hearts of many. In case you are keeping Navratri vrat, we have two peanut recipes that will add to your festivities. Take a look at two recipes by Chef Kunal Kapur:

Peanut laddoo

Peanut laddoos to make festive evenings better.(Kunal kapur)

Ingredients:

Peanuts (skinless) – 1 cup

Ghee – ¾ cup

Singhara Atta – 1cup

Coconut Desiccated (dried) – ½ cup

Breakfast sugar – 1cup

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Dry fruits chopped – handful

Melon seeds – handful

Method:

Dry roast the peanuts till they turn light born and grind them to a coarse powder. Then, in a pan heat singhara atta till it releases all the ghee. Add the powdered peanuts and mix them together. Let it cool down and add desisted coconut, breakfast sugar, chopped dried fruits and melon seeds to the same. Mix everything together and make small laddoos with the mixture. Roll them in dried desiccated coconut and serve.

Peanut Chikki

Peanut chikki for Navratri evenings.(Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

Gur (grated) – 2 cups

Desi ghee – for greasing

Peanuts (unsalted) – 2 cups

Method:

Dry roast the peanuts and gently rush them to separate them. Then add jaggery into a pan and slow cook it, till it comes to a boil. Add the peanuts to it and mix together. Grease a marble top with desi ghee and pour the hot peanuts on it and spread it evenly with a metal plate. Allow it to completely cool and serve.