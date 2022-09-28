Navratri 2022 special recipe: 3 delicious low fat kheer recipes you must try

Navratri 2022 special recipe: Our favourite Navratri festival is here with Garba beats, dandiya ras, and the fasting season. One of the most loved Hindu festivals is Navratri, which is celebrated to honour the Goddess Durga or Ambe Maa. Throughout the world, devotees offer nine days of worship to the Goddess Durga. All around India, people celebrate the Navratri festival with the same happiness, zeal, and respect. Fasting, also known as vrats, is a significant aspect of the Navratri festival. Nine days of strict fasting are observed by most people, especially ladies. During the festival of Navratri, a lot of traditional food is prepared. (Also read: Navratri special aloo recipes: Vrat-friendly potato snacks you must try )

Kheer is a traditional recipe that is often prepared during festivals. Kheer has multiple health benefits, improves gut health, reduces inflammation and boosts overall well-being. However, most people who are health conscious refrain from eating kheer as it is rich in sugar and fat. If you have a sweet tooth and crave desserts after a meal, here is a healthy and quick option that you will truly relish. We have listed out some delicious low-fat kheer recipes that you must try this Navratri.

1. Dates and Oats Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Dates and Oats Kheer(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup coarsely powdered quick cooking rolled oats

6 tbsp sliced dates (khajur)

3 cups cow's milk

1/2 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

Method:

1. To make dates and oats kheer, heat the milk in a deep non-stick pan and bring it to boil.

2. Add the oats and dates, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 4 minutes, while stirring continuously.

3. Switch off the flame, add the cardamom powder and mix well.

4. Serve the dates and oats kheer hot or warm.

2. Low fat Sabudana Kheer

(Recipe by YouTube/LifeWithAmna )

Sabudana Kheer(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

Sabudana 1/2 cup (soaked with 1/2 cup water)

Sucral zero calories sugar 1/2 cup

Low-fat milk 1 litre

Green cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Almond 1 tbsp (chopped)

Pistachio 1 tbsp (chopped)

Method:

1. Take a pot add low-fat milk and boiled it and then add soaked sabudana and stir it and cook it for 10 minutes on medium to low flame with a stir.

2. After that add sucral sugar and stir it and add green cardamom powder, almond, and pistachio and stir it on medium to low flame for 5 minutes.

3. After that your low fat and low calories sabudana kheer is ready. Now dish out it and garnish with chopped almond and pistachio.

2. Saffron and Pistachio kheer

(Recipe by Instagram/@eviescreativecooking)

Saffron and Pistachio kheer(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

1 liter milk (0.1%)

1 tsp ghee

1/4 cup rice

1/4 cup sugar

Some saffron

Pinch of cardamom

Chopped pistachios

Method:

1. Roast the rice in 1 tsp of ghee.

2. Add 1 liter of 0.1% milk and simmer until it has slightly thickened.

3. Add the saffron while the milk is simmering.

4. Once the kheer has become slightly thick add some cardamom.

5. Add some chopped pistachios as a garnish and your kheer is ready to be served.

Follow more stories on Twitter & Facebook