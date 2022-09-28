Navratri 2022 Day 5 Bhog for Goddess Skandamata; check recipes

Navratri 2022 Day 5 Bhog for Goddess Skandamata: The most cherished Hindu festival of Navratri is here. It is a nine-day event during which Indian and Indian souls around are energised spiritually. During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga each day and offer prasad while praying to them. These are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Along with Navratri comes fasting. Hindu devotees observe a fast for nine days of Navratri as it is considered auspicious. On the fifth day, Goddess Skandamata is worshipped by the devotees and a bhog of sugar is offered to her. On this day you can try making a bhog of Banana Walnut Lassi and Kele Ki sabji. Check out the recipes. (Also read: Navratri 2022 prasad list: Know different bhogs to offer Maa Durga and her nine avatars during the nine days )

Banana Walnut Lassi

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Banana Walnut Lassi(istockphoto)

Prep Time: 16-20 minutes

Cook time : 0-5 minutes

Serve: 4

Level of cooking: Easy

Taste: Sweet

Ingredients:

Bananas 4

Walnut kernels 32 - 40 + for sprinkling

Yogurt 4 cups

Powdered sugar 1 cup

Saffron strands a few + to garnish

Green cardamom powder 2 teaspoons + for sprinkling

Method:

- For each portion put 1 cup of yogurt in a blender jar. Peel and roughly chop 1 banana and add to the jar.

- Then add 8-10 walnuts, ¼ cup powdered sugar, saffron and ½ teaspoon green cardamom powder and blend to a smooth mixture.

- Pour into a tall serving glass. Make more portions in the same way.

- Sprinkle some cardamom powder and crushed walnuts on top. Garnish with a few saffron strands and serve immediately.

Kele Ki Sabji

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Kele Ki Sabji(Pinterest)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Serve: 3

Level of cooking: easy

Taste: salty

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups banana round pieces

1 tsp coriander-cumin powder

1 tsp sugar

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

Salt as per taste

Method:

- To make banana curry, heat the oil in a broad non-stick pan, add the mustard seeds and asafoetida and sauté on a medium flame for 30 seconds.

- Then add the banana pieces, chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander-cumin seeds powder, sugar, coriander and salt, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

- Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve hot.

