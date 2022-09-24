Navratri 2022 prasad list: Know different bhogs to offer Maa Durga and her nine avatars during the nine days

Navratri 2022: The auspicious festival of Navratri is right around the corner, and Hindus are gearing up to celebrate this joyous occasion. Maa Durga or Shakti is worshipped during the nine-day festival that marks the victory of good over evil. Devotees of Maa Durga celebrate her victory over the demon Mahishasura and worship her nine avatars. During these nine days, they also offer different bhog or prasad to the nine goddesses - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. If you wish to know about the various prasad, we have compiled the list for you according to the nine days.

What are the 9 prasad or bhog for Navratri?

Day 1 - Desi Ghee

On the first day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Durga's avatar Maa Shailputri. They offer pure desi ghee on the foot of Goddess Shailputri. An offering of pure ghee is said to bless people with a life free of diseases and illness.

Day 2 - Sugar

On the second day, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped by the devotees. They serve a bhog of sugar to Goddess Brahmacharini and seek her blessings. (Also Read | Navratri 2022: History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know)

Day 3 - Kheer

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. Devotees seek the blessings of this ferocious avatar of Goddess Durga by offering her kheer as prasad.

Day 4 - Malpua

On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped by the devotees of Maa Durga. They offer Malpua as bhog to the Goddess, recite shlokas, and ask for prosperity and happiness in their lives.

Day 5 - Bananas

Maa Skandmata is worshipped on the fifth day of the nine-day festival. A bhog of bananas is offered to the Goddess. It is said to keep the devotees in good health.

Day 6 - Honey

Devotees offer honey as prasad to Goddess Katyayani on the sixth day of the auspicious festival.

Day 7 - Jaggery

An offering of jaggery or sweets made with jaggery as bhog is done to Maa Kaalratri on the seventh day of Navratri. The prasad is also given to Brahmins along with Dakshina.

Day 8 - Coconut

Goddess Mahagauri, another avatar of Maa Durga, is offered with coconut as prasad on the eighth day of Navratri. It is widely believed that donating coconuts to the Brahmins on Ashtami brings prosperity and happiness.

Day 9 - Til

On the ninth day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri and observe a fast to seek her blessings. They offer the Goddess a bhog of til or sesame seeds.