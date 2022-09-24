Navratri 2022 special dessert recipes: 3 mouthwatering sweet delicacies to try

Navratri 2022 special dessert recipes: The nine-day festival of Navratri is almost here and it's the time when many people fast on all nine days or selected days. Whether you are fasting during the festival or not, Navratri is the time to feel festive, spend time with family and friends and eat some delicious satvik food. Even when people are not observing fast during Navratri, they eat satvik food while giving tamasic and rajasic foods like eggs, onions, garlic etc a miss. During Navratri, devotees worship nine avatars of Maa Durga on each day of the festival from Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri to Siddhidatri. (Also read: Navratri 2022: Rules to follow during ghatasthapna)

Here are 3 mouthwatering Navratri dessert recipes you can make during the festival.

1. Almond and Goji Berry Boondi Laddoos

(Recipe by Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Serves: 4 people (2 Boondi ladoo each)

Ingredients

For ladoo batter

Besan - 1 ½ cup

Water - 1 cup

Cardamom powder - ½ tsp

Roasted Almond slivers - ¼ cup

Goji berry - 3 tbsp

Ghee - ¾ tbsp

Sunflower oil for deep frying

For the Sugar Syrup

Sugar- 1 ½ cup

Water - ¾ cup

Saffron strands - a pinch

METHOD:

● Take sugar, saffron strands and water in a pan, and put it over low flame. Cook the syrup till a single string consistency is achieved. Keep the sugar syrup hot.

● Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pan.

● Mix besan, cardamom powder together and add water to it to form a batter.

● To check the consistency of the boondi batter drop a few droplets of the better in hot oil, if it becomes flat, the batter is thin and if it has peaks, the batter is thick.

● To make the batter thick add some more besan and to make the batter thin add some water.

● To make boondis, hold a perforated ladle over hot oil, using a spoon spread the boondi batter over the perforated spoon; make sure that the perforated spoon and the pandon’t have much height between them or else the boondis will not be round.

● Do not over fry the boondis and do not crisp them.

● Remove them from oil once the oil stops to sizzle and put it in the sugar syrup. Strain the boondis from the syrup.

● Mix the boondis with almond slivers and goji berries and add around a tbsp of ghee for the binding.

● Make golf sized roundels and shape them. Use ghee so the mixture does not stick on hands.

2. Almond and Rose Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

● Full fat milk - 2 ltr

● Gobindo bhog rice (or any other rice available)- 120 gm

● Grain sugar - 40 gm

● Rose water - 3-4 drops

● Dried rose petals - 10 gm

● Almonds - 100 gm

● Almond Slivers - 25 gms

METHOD

● Soak the rice in water for about 20 mins.

● Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan, after a boil, reduce the heat and simmer till milk is reduced to half the original volume.

● Add the soaked rice, after draining the water and cook on low heat till rice is cooked well and the mix thickens.

● Add chopped almonds and cook for further 15 mins on low heat till the kheer is thick and creamy, add sugar.

● Set aside to cool. Once cool add rose water and mix. Refrigerate till serving

METHOD

● Soak the rice in water for about 20 mins.

● Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan, after a boil, reduce the heat and simmer till milk is reduced to half the original volume.

● Add the soaked rice, after draining the water and cook on low heat till rice is cooked well and the mix thickens.

● Add chopped almonds and cook for further 15 mins on low heat till the kheer is thick and creamy, add sugar.

● Set aside to cool. Once cool add rose water and mix. Refrigerate till serving.

METHOD

● Soak the rice in water for about 20 minutes.

● Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan, after a boil, reduce the heat and simmer till milk is reduced to half the original volume.

● Add the soaked rice, after draining the water and cook on low heat till rice is cooked well and the mix thickens.

● Add chopped almonds and cook for further 15 mins on low heat till the kheer is thick and creamy, add sugar.

● Set aside to cool. Once cool add rose water and mix. Refrigerate till serving.

● Roast some almond slivers in an oven for 180 deg for 5 mins, until golden brown. Garnish with slivers and dried rose petals before serving.

3. Plain Sponge Cake

(Recipe by Anantikaa R Vig, Home Baker - Freshly Baked by Anantikaa)

(Approx~1/2 kg.)

INGREDIENTS

1. Maida 140 gms. (1 cup 2 tbsp.)

2. Curd 150 gms. (3/4 cup)

3. Sugar 100 gms. (More than 1⁄2 cup)

4. Refined oil 65 gms. (less than 1⁄2 cup)

5. Baking powder 1 tsp. 6. Soda 1⁄2 tsp.

7. Vanilla essence 1 tsp.

Method

1. Scale all the ingredients and keep them aside.

2. Take curd in a bowl whisk it by slowly adding sugar till all the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is light and fluffy.

3. Add soda and baking powder into the curd mixture.

4. Keep aside for 10-15 minutes.

5. Slowly and gradually whip the mixture in the oil till an emulsion is formed.

6. Add vanilla essence.

7. Fold in the flour in 2-3 times.

8. Now drop in 6-7 inches greased tin and bake at 180 c. for 30-35 minutes in a preheated oven.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter