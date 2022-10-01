Top 5 ways to find joy in working out

Regular exercising is difficult. Perhaps not for those who love it or are in charge of it, but therein lies the issue. Exercise advocates are typically those who are most committed to it. The joyful movement places an emphasis on enjoying your physical movements. It is well recognised that exercise has numerous positive effects on both physical and mental health, and by putting an emphasis on enjoyment, you are more likely to move your body frequently. The choice is a factor in joyful movement. Exercises frequently appear to be required: they are carried out to burn off meals and to punish your body in order to achieve an ideal physique. The benefits of rest, your right to it, and your freedom to participate in it or not are all acknowledged by joyful movement. (Also read: Yoga for joy: 5 poses to promote happy hormones, beat stress )

Dr. Katie Takayasu, Integrative Medicine Doctor and Wellness Coach, suggested the top five ways to find joy in working out in her Instagram post.

1. The joy workout

The resulting eight-and-a-half-minute Joy Workout lets you test these effects yourself. It leads you through six joy moves: reach, sway, bounce, shake, jump for joy and celebrate that looks like tossing confetti in the air.

2. Outdoor movement

Move outdoors, in a park or anywhere that gives you a dose of nature. Walking in a lively environment will boost your endorphins and you will feel happier and more enthusiastic. Even without any greenery around, spending time in sunlight and fresh air may help you feel better in your mind and body. Outdoor movements are beneficial for your overall health and well-being.

3. Group activities

When it comes to fitness, working out in group settings can boost motivation, burn more calories and make exercise fun. Move with other people, in a class or a training group, or casually, with friends or family.

4. Enjoy music

Move to the music, either through traditional exercises like jogging or cycling, or anything that gets your body moving like air guitar, drumming or singing karaoke.

5. Active games and sports

Make movement fun through play or competition, in any active game or sport. These activities create space for fun and healthy exercise. Playing a sport is a fun activity and keeps you fit mentally and physically. It engages the mind and body while energizing and de-stressing.

