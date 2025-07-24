Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares delicious haldi dessert recipe with ghee, dry fruits if you want to try healthy Indian sweets

In a June 7 blog on his website, chef Sanjeev Kapoor discussed flavourful ways to infuse medicinal plants into everyday recipes to 'naturally boost immunity, aid digestion and bring ancient healing to your kitchen'. Calling haldi (turmeric) 'the golden healer', the chef listed its health benefits before sharing a recipe for a traditional Indian sweet that uses haldi as the star ingredient and could nourish your body. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 5 delicious ways to sneak protein into your daily diet: Moong dal to vegan omelette with tofu Here is chef Sanjeev Kapoor's haldi ki panjiri recipe that you must try. (YouTube/ Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana)

Speaking of 'haldi ki panjiri', he said the 'beloved' and 'wholesome' sweet is 'crafted with ghee, wheat flour, dry fruits and a generous dose of fresh turmeric'. This haldi dessert is not only delicious but also offers numerous health benefits, making it a great addition to your diet as haldi is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It is also rich in healthy fats and aids digestion.

Here is chef Sanjeev Kapoor's haldi ki panjiri recipe:

Ingredients

⦿ ½ cup grated fresh turmeric (haldi)

⦿ 3 tbsps ghee

⦿ 1 cup coarse whole wheat flour

⦿ 2-3 tbsps chopped almonds

⦿ 2-3 tbsps chopped pistachios

⦿ 2-3 tbsps chopped cashew nuts

⦿ ½ tsp green cardamom powder

⦿ ¾ tsp dried ginger powder

⦿ ½ tsp crushed black peppercorns

⦿ ¾ cup jaggery powder

Method

1. Heat ghee in a nonstick pan. Add turmeric and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. Add wheat flour to the same pan and sauté on medium heat for 10-15 minutes or till fragrant.

3. Add turmeric and sauté for 4-5 minutes.

4. Add almonds, pistachios and cashew nuts and mix well.

5. Add green cardamom powder, dried ginger powder and crushed black peppercorns and mix well. Take the pan off the heat and allow to cool slightly.

6. Add jaggery powder and mix well.

7. Serve.

What are the benefits of haldi?

Dr Shikha Sharma, founder of Dr Shikha's Nutri Health, said in her January 27, 2019 column for HT Brunch that a little turmeric, used correctly, works wonders on all sorts of ailments. “It benefits circulatory system, supports digestive fire, and reduces digestive toxins. Ayurveda prescribes it for liver, blood, digestive system, joints, and immune system issues,” she wrote. Click here to know what else she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.